Samsung Galaxy A15 5g Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 22,090 in India with 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹22,090 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833 Rear Camera 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v14 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Price in India The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G in India is Rs. 22,090. This is the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G in India is Rs. 22,090. This is the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Samsung Galaxy A15 5g Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Rear Camera 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833

Front Camera 16 MP

Battery 5100 mAh Battery USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 15W

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5100 mAh Camera Sensor CMOS image sensor

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Features Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Setup Single Display Pixel Density 399 ppi

Screen Size 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Display Type IPS LCD

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch General Brand Samsung

Operating System Android v14

Launch Date January 25, 2024 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Performance RAM 8 GB

Graphics Mali-G57 MC2

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833

Fabrication 7 nm

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

