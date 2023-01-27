 Tambo S2440 Price in India (27, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tambo S2440

    Tambo S2440

    Tambo S2440 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,249 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1900 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tambo S2440 from HT Tech. Buy Tambo S2440 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32450/heroimage/126822-v5-tambo-s2440-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32450/images/Design/126822-v5-tambo-s2440-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹1,249
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1900 mAh
    Tambo S2440 Price in India

    Tambo S2440 price in India starts at Rs.1,249. The lowest price of Tambo S2440 is Rs.1,329 on amazon.in.

    Tambo S2440 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1900 mAh
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 1900 mAh
    • Up to 20 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 20 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 350 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 350 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • 12.1 mm
    • 56 mm
    • 105.6 grams
    • 129 mm
    • Black, Blue, Rose Gold, Champagne
    Display
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 262k
    • 167 ppi
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 24.69 %
    • TFT
    General
    • April 19, 2018 (Official)
    • Tambo
    • S2440
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    • Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Music Formats: AMR, MID, MP3, WAV
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, MP4
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, MP4
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, Limited
    • Yes
    • 100
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Tambo S2440