 Lava Hero 600i Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Hero 600i

    Lava Hero 600i is a phone, available price is Rs 1,199 in India with Rear Camera, Processor, 620 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Hero 600i from HT Tech. Buy Lava Hero 600i now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹1,199
    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    620 mAh
    Lava Hero 600i Price in India

    Lava Hero 600i price in India starts at Rs.1,199. The lowest price of Lava Hero 600i is Rs.997 on amazon.in.

    Lava Hero 600i Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • 620 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 620 mAh
    Camera
    • No
    Design
    • Blue, Sapphire Blue, Mint Green
    Display
    • 114 ppi
    • TFT
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    General
    • October 18, 2022 (Official)
    • Hero 600i
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Lava
    Multimedia
    • Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB
    • Yes
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Lava Hero 600i