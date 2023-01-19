 Tambo P1850 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Tambo Phones Tambo P1850

    Tambo P1850

    Tambo P1850 is a phone, available price is Rs 999 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tambo P1850 from HT Tech. Buy Tambo P1850 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32447/heroimage/126816-v1-tambo-p1850-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32447/images/Design/126816-v1-tambo-p1850-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32447/images/Design/126816-v1-tambo-p1850-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32447/images/Design/126816-v1-tambo-p1850-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹999
    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    0.3 MP
    2500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹999
    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    0.3 MP
    2500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 1,117 M.R.P. ₹1,145
    Buy Now

    Tambo P1850 Price in India

    Tambo P1850 price in India starts at Rs.999. The lowest price of Tambo P1850 is Rs.1,117 on amazon.in.

    Tambo P1850 price in India starts at Rs.999. The lowest price of Tambo P1850 is Rs.1,117 on amazon.in.

    Tambo P1850 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2500 mAh
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2500 mAh
    • Up to 25 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 25 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    Design
    • Black
    • 112.8 grams
    • 52.5 mm
    • 124.8 mm
    • 15.8 mm
    Display
    • 262k
    • 15.56 %
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    • 114 ppi
    • TFT
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • April 19, 2018 (Official)
    • Tambo
    • P1850
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, MP4
    • Yes, Music Formats: AMR, MID, MP3, WAV
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, MP4
    • Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    • Yes
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited, 1000 entries
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes
    • 100
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Tambo P1850 FAQs

    What is the Tambo P1850 Battery Capacity?

    Tambo P1850 has a 2500 mAh battery.

    Is Tambo P1850 Waterproof?

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Tambo P1850