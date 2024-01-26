 Tcl 40 Nxtpaper 5g Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
TCL 40 NxtPaper 5G

TCL 40 NxtPaper 5G is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 22,390 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 26 January 2024
Key Specs
₹22,390 (speculated)
256 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833
50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
TCL 40 NxtPaper 5G Price in India

The starting price for the TCL 40 NxtPaper 5G in India is Rs. 22,390.  This is the TCL 40 NxtPaper 5G base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the TCL 40 NxtPaper 5G in India is Rs. 22,390.  This is the TCL 40 NxtPaper 5G base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Starlight Black.

TCL 40 NxtPaper 5G

(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Starlight Black
Upcoming

Tcl 40 Nxtpaper 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833
  • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Video HDR Vlog Mode
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • Fixed Focus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Design
  • 164.4 mm
  • 75.4 mm
  • 192 grams Below
  • 8.9 mm
  • Starlight Black
Display
  • 267 ppi
  • 90 Hz
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 20:9
  • 84.84 %
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 89 %
  • 500 nits
  • IPS LCD
General
  • Android v13
  • TCL
  • January 25, 2024 (Expected)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • 8 GB
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • 64 bit
  • 7 nm
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Yes
  • Side
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 256 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
