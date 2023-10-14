Tcl Fold N Roll Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

TCL Fold N Roll TCL Fold N Roll is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 25,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹25,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.87 inches (17.45 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Rear Camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 4500 mAh Operating System Android v11 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

TCL Fold N Roll Price in India The starting price for the TCL Fold N Roll in India is Rs. 25,990. This is the TCL Fold N Roll base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the TCL Fold N Roll in India is Rs. 25,990. This is the TCL Fold N Roll base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. TCL Fold N Roll (6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Tcl Fold N Roll Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

Rear Camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Battery 4500 mAh

Display 6.87 inches (17.45 cm)

Front Camera 32 MP Battery Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

Capacity 4500 mAh

USB Type-C Yes Camera Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 8000 x 6000 Pixels

Autofocus Yes Display Screen Size 6.87 inches (17.45 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 383 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type AMOLED General Launch Date December 8, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand TCL

Operating System Android v11 Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

NFC Yes

VoLTE Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 8 nm

RAM 6 GB

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

Graphics Adreno 619 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 256 GB

Internal Memory 128 GB

