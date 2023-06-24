Home Tech News After PM Modi’s US visit, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft announce BIG tech investments in India

After PM Modi’s US visit, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft announce BIG tech investments in India

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft have announced major tech investments in India.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 24 2023, 13:29 IST
PM Modi
Know all about the major tech investments announced by Google, Amazon, and Microsoft following PM Modi’s state visit to the US. (PIB India)
Know all about the major tech investments announced by Google, Amazon, and Microsoft following PM Modi’s state visit to the US. (PIB India)

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his state visit to the US that was aimed at improving the partnership between India and the Western superpower in technology, three major corporations including Google, Amazon, and Microsoft have announced individual tech investments in India. The companies will make big capital investments and offer technology cooperation to develop the digital infrastructure of the country.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced today, June 24, that the company will open its global fintech operations centre in Gujarat's Gandhinagar's GIFT City district. Not only that, but the search engine giant has also committed to investing in India through its $10 billion digitization fund.

“It was an honour to meet PM Modi during the historic visit to the US. We shared with the Prime Minister that Google is investing USD 10 billion in India's digitisation fund. We are excited today that we are announcing the opening up of our global fintech operation centre in GIFT city Gujarat,” news agency ANI quoted Pichai as saying.

He further added, “It will cement India's fintech leadership, thanks to UPI, and Aadhaar. We are going to build on that foundation and take it globally”.

Amazon, Microsoft also share investment plans in India

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced that the ecommerce giant has committed an additional $15 billion investment in India over the next 7 years, taking their total investment to $26 billion. The financial contribution was revealed by Jassy to PM Modi in person during their meeting.

“Productive meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi. Discussed Amazon's commitment to invest $26B in India by 2030; working together we will support startups, create jobs, enable exports, and empower individuals and small businesses to compete globally,” he said in a tweet.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella also held a meeting with the Indian PM and discussed the role technology can play in improving the lives of Indians. In particular, the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) was discussed as well as a plan to explore its use case was shared.

Microsoft announced in a statement, “India is home to one of the most vibrant developer and start-up ecosystems in the world, and Microsoft remains deeply committed to the growth of Indian technology - that will impact both India and markets across the globe”.

Apart from these major tech corporations, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had also said that he will bring Tesla cars to India “as soon as humanly possible”. Musk's SpaceX, meanwhile, is trying to bring Starlink satellite internet to India.

First Published Date: 24 Jun, 13:29 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets