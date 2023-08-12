Home Tech News Big leak reveals two new Jio 5G smartphones might be launched soon; Check what we know so far

Big leak reveals two new Jio 5G smartphones might be launched soon; Check what we know so far

Reports claim that two new Jio 5G smartphones can be launched at the Reliance Industries' AGM event on August 28. Check expected specifications and features.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 12 2023, 11:49 IST
Best Jio prepaid plans for unlimited 5G data; Check price, validity, offers, more
Reliance Jio 5G
1/5 Reliance Jio is one of the biggest mobile network providers in India. They have some really value-for-money plans, depending on your needs and internet usage. If you love unlimited plans but do not want to pay a fortune, then these Jio prepaid plans for unlimited 5G data are just for you. However, do note that in order to enjoy unlimited 5G internet, you will need to pick a plan that is above Rs. 235 and a compatible smartphone that has 5G bands. And of course, you need to be at a location that has 5G coverage. Check the details. (Bloomberg)
5G spectrum auction
2/5 Rs. 259: This plan will give consumers a validity of a calendar month, 1.5GB 4G data and unlimited 5G data. Consumers will also get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS for free every day. Additionally, they can also take advantage of subscriptions to JioCinema, Jio TV, and JioCloud.  (REUTERS)
Jio 5G
3/5 Rs. 269: Just by spending Rs. 10 more, you can get 28 days of validity period and a total of 42GB of 4G data, which will be provided to you at the rate of 1.5GB a day. You can also use unlimited 5G data if you’re eligible for it. You will also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. On the subscription end, you can also take advantage of a Jio Saavn Pro subscription, along with Jio TV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.  (PTI)
Jio
4/5 Rs. 666: If you want a plan that lasts you long, then the Rs. 666 plan is a good option for you. You will get a validity of 84 days and a total of 126GB of 4G data, provided at the rate of 1.5GB per day. Unlimited 5G data will also be there for your usage. You will also get the benefit of unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS, and the usual subscriptions.  (Bloomberg)
Jio
5/5 Rs. 349: If you are a high data usage and move in and out of 5G areas throughout the day, then this plan is ideal for you. You get a total of 75GB of 4G data distributed at the rate of 2.5GB per day, for a total valid period of 28 days. Alongside unlimited 5G data, you also get the advantage of other benefits such as unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and Jio subscriptions. (Bloomberg)
Jio 5G
View all Images
Reliance Jio's upcoming AGM on August 28 may see the launch of two 5G smartphones, adding to the company's expanding digital offerings. (PTI)

Just a week after the launch of JioBook (2023), new rumors are emerging that Reliance Jio can launch two new 5G smartphones soon. A major leak from a tipster has shown two new Jio smartphone models appear on BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification website. A report also suggests that the smartphone can be launched at the annual Reliance Industries AGM event, which is scheduled for August 28. Let us take a closer look at these developments, and what these 5G smartphones can look like.

Mukul Sharma, a tech creator, has shared a tweet where he revealed that the two phone models carry the designations JBV161W1 and JBV162W1. The listings highlight that the devices are being manufactured in Noida. Further, a report by Business Today has suggested that these 5G smartphones can be launched by the end of this month at the RIL AGM event, although there have been no confirmations of the same.

What to Expect from the Jio 5G Phones

In a previous sighting in December 2022, MySmartPrice spotted a Jio 5G smartphone listed on Geekbench. The listing hinted at the likelihood of the smartphone running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset, featuring 4GB of RAM, and operating on Android 12 OS.

Furthermore, a Twitter user shared leaked images of the rumored Jio 5G smartphone, suggesting that the device could be priced under 10,000 in India. The images also hinted at a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor, along with a 5MP front-facing camera.

Do note, the information shared is based on leaks and rumors, and no official confirmation has been received from the company. Do take this information with a pinch of salt till it the company makes the announcement.

Recent Launches by Jio Reliance

Notably, Reliance Jio has recently launched the JioBook (2023), a laptop priced at 16,499 in India. The JioBook features an 11.6-inch anti-glare HD display, runs on JioOS, and is powered by an MT8788 octa-core processor. It boasts 8 hours of battery life, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. Additionally, the JioBook includes a JD webcam and stereo speakers.

Significant AGM Announcements Expected

The Reliance Jio AGM event, as usual, will be addressed by RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani. This event serves as a platform for major announcements concerning various subsidiaries, including Jio. Apart from the introduction of the Jio 5G phones, the company is anticipated to unveil new 5G plans and a 5G hotspot device known as AirFiber 5G.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Aug, 11:49 IST
