Big leak reveals two new Jio 5G smartphones might be launched soon; Check what we know so far

Just a week after the launch of JioBook (2023), new rumors are emerging that Reliance Jio can launch two new 5G smartphones soon. A major leak from a tipster has shown two new Jio smartphone models appear on BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification website. A report also suggests that the smartphone can be launched at the annual Reliance Industries AGM event, which is scheduled for August 28. Let us take a closer look at these developments, and what these 5G smartphones can look like.

Mukul Sharma, a tech creator, has shared a tweet where he revealed that the two phone models carry the designations JBV161W1 and JBV162W1. The listings highlight that the devices are being manufactured in Noida. Further, a report by Business Today has suggested that these 5G smartphones can be launched by the end of this month at the RIL AGM event, although there have been no confirmations of the same.

What to Expect from the Jio 5G Phones

In a previous sighting in December 2022, MySmartPrice spotted a Jio 5G smartphone listed on Geekbench. The listing hinted at the likelihood of the smartphone running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset, featuring 4GB of RAM, and operating on Android 12 OS.

Furthermore, a Twitter user shared leaked images of the rumored Jio 5G smartphone, suggesting that the device could be priced under ₹10,000 in India. The images also hinted at a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor, along with a 5MP front-facing camera.

Do note, the information shared is based on leaks and rumors, and no official confirmation has been received from the company. Do take this information with a pinch of salt till it the company makes the announcement.

Recent Launches by Jio Reliance

Notably, Reliance Jio has recently launched the JioBook (2023), a laptop priced at ₹16,499 in India. The JioBook features an 11.6-inch anti-glare HD display, runs on JioOS, and is powered by an MT8788 octa-core processor. It boasts 8 hours of battery life, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. Additionally, the JioBook includes a JD webcam and stereo speakers.

Significant AGM Announcements Expected

The Reliance Jio AGM event, as usual, will be addressed by RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani. This event serves as a platform for major announcements concerning various subsidiaries, including Jio. Apart from the introduction of the Jio 5G phones, the company is anticipated to unveil new 5G plans and a 5G hotspot device known as AirFiber 5G.