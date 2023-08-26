Home Tech News New X video features that you absolutely must know about

New X video features that you absolutely must know about

X (formerly Twitter) has been working on building a video interface. In a short period of time, a number of new video-based features have been added to the platform. Check them all out.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 26 2023, 16:21 IST
X
These are all the new video features added to X (formerly Twitter). (AFP)
X
A few months ago, X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk revealed that he wanted to rebuild the video interface of the platform and make it more immersive. Company CEO Linda Yaccarino has also highlighted the need to build a good video deck on the platform. And probably that's why the microblogging platform has received a number of video features in the last few months. In fact, compared to 2022, the video deck of X is entirely different. So, what was added, and how has it changed? Let us take a look.

Yesterday, the official account of X posted the list of new video features that have been added to the platform. It includes the addition of long videos, the ability to download videos, picture-in-picture playback, and even the new media studio. The post also mentioned that more features will be added soon.

All the video features added to X recently

Long videos have been a game changer for the platform. Earlier the platform supported a video length of 140 seconds, or 2 minutes 20 seconds. However, now, if you are an X Premium subscriber, you can upload up to 2 hours of 1080p videos, or up to 3 hours of 720p videos.

A new media studio has also been provided for premium users to help them edit videos quickly and without much hassle. Alongside, premium users can also download videos and save them to their camera roll. However, only those videos can be downloaded on which the owner has not turned off downloading.

Popular videos also feature auto-captioning for those who either prefer them or have hearing disabilities. AirPlay support now allows users to stream any Twitter videos directly to their TVs. Further PiP (picture-in-picture) feature allows users to not stop scrolling while they still watch the video.

Other improvements for videos include the addition of controls such as playback speed, double tap to fast forward/jump back, improved live broadcasting quality from mobile, immersive video player in Android and iOS that works by swiping the video up to see the next one, and extended support for Spaces.

Looking at the features that can be added soon, Yaccarino confirmed that the video calling feature will be added to the platform soon. Even Musk tested out the improved live streaming features on the platform, which can also show up shortly.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 16:20 IST
