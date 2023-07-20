Home Tech News CUET PG Result 2023 to be declared online soon; Know when and where to download

CUET PG Result 2023 to be declared online soon; Know when and where to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2023 at cuet.nta.nic.in.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 20 2023, 12:52 IST
CUET PG results 2023
CUET PG results 2023: From result time, process to checking online – here is what candidates should know. (Pexels)

The CUET PG Result 2023 is expected to be released online soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Applicants who took part in the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate programs can check their results on the official CUET PG website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The entrance exam was conducted from June 5 to June 17, with re-exams held at various locations nationwide from June 22 to June 30, 2023. The answer key was published on July 13, and candidates had until July 15, 2023, to raise objections.

Where to look for CUET results

To check their CUET PG results online, candidates need to use their application number and date of birth. The date and time of result announcement, along with the direct link to view scorecards, will be shared on the website.

For those planning to take the exam in the future and aiming to prepare effectively, here are 5 recommended apps:

1. Byju's: Offers interactive video lessons, quizzes, practice tests, and personalised learning plans.

2. SWAYAM: Provides online classes through its website and app, along with proctored tests for a nominal fee.

3. Adda247: Features comprehensive study material, video lectures, mock tests, and a community forum for peer assistance.

4. Unacademy: Offers live and recorded video lectures from top educators, a test series, and a large question bank.

5. Prepladder: Provides video lectures, live classes, mock tests, previous year's question papers, and a doubt-solving forum with expert help.

Utilising these apps can enhance students' learning experiences and improve their chances of success in any entrance exam, including CUET.

Here's a step-by-step guide to check CUET PG Result 2023 online for candidates who appeared this year:

1. Visit the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

2. Click on the "CUET PG 2023 result" link on the homepage.

3. Enter your birthdate and registration number.

4. The CUET PG 2023 result will be displayed on your screen.

5. Download and print the CUET PG result 2023 for future reference.

By following these steps and using the recommended apps, students can excel in their academic pursuits and career too.

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 12:52 IST
