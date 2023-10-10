Icon
ED arrests four persons in Vivo PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested the MD of Lava International mobile company, a Chinese national, a Chartered Accountant and another person as part of its ongoing money-laundering probe against Chinese smartphone-maker Vivo.

By:PTI
Updated on: Oct 10 2023, 16:02 IST
Vivo
The four were taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (REUTERS)
The four were taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (REUTERS)

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested the MD of Lava International mobile company, a Chinese national, a Chartered Accountant and another person as part of its ongoing money-laundering probe against Chinese smartphone-maker Vivo, official sources said on Tuesday.

The four were taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

They are expected to be produced before a court here where the ED will seek their custody.

The agency had raided the company and its linked persons in July last year, claiming to have busted a major money laundering racket involving Chinese nationals and multiple Indian companies.

The ED had then alleged that a whopping 62,476 crore was "illegally" transferred by Vivo to China in order to avoid payment of taxes in India.

First Published Date: 10 Oct, 16:02 IST
