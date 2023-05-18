Home Tech News Good news! 4 new languages, Konkani, Maithili, Sindhi, and Sinhala added to Microsoft Translator

Good news! 4 new languages, Konkani, Maithili, Sindhi, and Sinhala added to Microsoft Translator

The latest update by Microsoft Translator strengthens its support to 16 Indian languages.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 18 2023, 15:35 IST
Microsoft Translator can be used across Windows, iOS, Android, and the web. (Unsplash)

Microsoft has announced the addition of three new Indian languages Konkani, Maithili, and Sindhi, in Microsoft Translator. Microsoft Translator now supports 16 Indian languages: including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Along with this, Microsoft Translator will also support Sinhala, the official language of Sri Lanka.

Notably, now, over 95% of Indians can access information and work in their native or preferred languages on Microsoft Translator, making computing language-agnostic and more inclusive in India.

What Microsoft Translator does?

It can help general users interpret real-time conversations, menus, street signs, websites, and documents. Companies can leverage it to globalize their business and strengthen customer outreach.

Which gadgets can use Microsoft Translator?

Microsoft Translator can be used across Windows, iOS, Android, and the web. Microsoft also continues to push the boundaries on the quality of translations across Indian languages.

Where can Microsoft Translator be found?

The function is available on the Microsoft Translator app, Edge browser, Office 365, Bing Translator, and through the Azure Cognitive Services Translator API for businesses and developers.

How will Konkani, Maithili, Sindhi users benefit?

Users can translate Konkani, Maithili, Sindhi, and Sinhala text, supported in more than 125 languages, for their apps, websites, workflows, and tools with Azure Cognitive Services Translator.

First Published Date: 18 May, 15:35 IST

First Published Date: 18 May, 15:35 IST
