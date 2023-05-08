Home Tech News Google, IBM to Tesla, how these companies are using AI to transform work

Google, IBM to Tesla, how these companies are using AI to transform work

Google, IBM to Tesla are some companies that are leading the way in AI and driving transformation and innovation.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 08 2023, 13:05 IST
From improving customer experiences to creating more efficient business operations, the possibilities of AI are endless. (AP)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the most transformative technologies of the current time. From improving customer experiences to creating more efficient business operations, the possibilities of AI are endless. Here are some companies that are leading the way in AI and driving transformation and innovation, including Google, IBM, Tesla, Adverb and more.

Google

Google is one of the most well-known tech companies. From self-driving cars to natural language processing, Google is using AI to improve the way we interact with technology and the world around us.

IBM

IBM has been a leader in AI research since the 1950s. Today, their AI technology is being used in industries ranging from healthcare to finance.

Addverb

Addverb is a home-grown Indian company that specializes in providing robotic and automation solutions for manufacturing and supply chain industries. Leveraging technologies such as AI, machine learning, and IoT, they offer end-to-end automation solutions.

FreshToHome

The world's largest fully integrated eCommerce brand for meat and seafood has innovatively applied AI on its platform with their “Commodities Exchange” platform. The platform allows fishermen and farmers to electronically auction their produce. This process eliminates middlemen and ensures that the customers get the best products within 24 – 36 hours of sourcing.

Tesla

Tesla is famous for electric cars, and they are also using AI to develop self-driving technology. Their advanced AI algorithms help Tesla vehicles navigate the road and avoid accidents, making transportation safer and more efficient.

Universal Robots

Universal Robots is a leading provider of collaborative robots (cobots) used across a wide range of industries and in education. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Odense, Denmark, Universal Robots aims to create a world where people work with robots, not like robots. Its mission is simple: Automation for anyone. Anywhere.

EnKash

Enkash is an Indian fintech company that uses AI technology to provide smarter financial solutions for businesses. It offers an innovative spend management platform that automates financial processes, including expense management, invoice processing, and provides smart corporate cards.

Amazon

Amazon has been using AI for years to personalize recommendations and improve customer experiences. They're also developing new AI-powered services like Amazon Go, which uses computer vision to create checkout-free shopping experiences.

Microsoft

Its AI capabilities are built into many products, including Office 365, Azure, and Dynamics 365. They're also working on cutting-edge AI research projects, like using AI to create better cancer treatments.

First Published Date: 08 May, 13:04 IST
