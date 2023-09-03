iPhone 15 rumor: Tipster says both iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Ultra coming

There's a new rumor buzzing around as we get closer to Apple's upcoming event that will serve as the launchpad of the iPhone 15 series. Some folks are talking about the possibility of Apple releasing a new iPhone this month, the iPhone 15 Ultra. Most earlier rumors had suggested that iPhone 15 Pro Max will likely be renamed as iPhone 15 Ultra, but now a leak is suggesting the possibility of an entirely new smartphone being launched. Sounds interesting, right? But is it likely to happen?

According to a tipster named Majin Bu (as reported by AppleInsider), there's a chance we might see these two new iPhone models. Surprisingly, both phones are rumored to have quite similar features. However, the iPhone 15 Ultra is said to come with more RAM (that's the stuff that makes your phone run smoothly) and more storage space, Techradar reported.

What's in Store for iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Ultra?

Here's the scoop: The iPhone 15 Pro Max might have 6GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, while the iPhone 15 Ultra could boast 8GB of RAM and a whopping 2TB of storage. Plus, it's supposed to have some "fancy camera upgrades."

Now, you might wonder about the price tag. Well, if these rumors hold up, the iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to be $100 more expensive than the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Both phones are rumored to have a big 6.7-inch screen.

However, there's a lot of uncertainty about these claims and whether both of these phones will actually be released together.

On one hand, it seems a bit unlikely for Apple to add a new phone that's so similar to an existing one, especially when they usually have four different models. And let's not forget, the tipster Majin Bu hasn't always been the most reliable source of information.

Other trustworthy Apple experts, like Mark Gurman, don't think we'll see both of these new models this year. But there's still a chance they might arrive next year.

What we do know for sure is that the names "iPhone 15 Pro Max" and "iPhone 15 Ultra" have been floating around for a while now. This suggests that Apple might be testing these phones internally, even if they haven't shown their cards just yet. Apple already has an extremely expensive 'Ultra' smartwatch and iPhone 'Ultra' can fit in nicely with that.

It's also clear that Apple usually expects its bigger, more expensive iPhones to be the top sellers. So, it's possible they might introduce another high-end model to cater to those who want the best of the best. We'll have to wait until September 12th to find out for sure.