Man who invented mobile phone uses iPhone, Apple Watch, upgrades to new one every year

Martin Cooper, the man considered as the father of the (handheld) mobile phone has revealed that he uses the latest iPhone and Apple Watch. He also updates his smartphone every year.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 30 2023, 19:07 IST
The war between Apple and Android fans can never be resolved. But every time an influential person reveals what phone they use, the scales appear to tilt towards that side. A while back when it was revealed that actor Millie Bobby Brown, famous for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, was an Android user, the internet went crazy. And now, to give Apple fans a big boost, the father of mobile phones himself has revealed that he uses both an iPhone as well as the Apple Watch.

Martin Cooper is widely regarded as the father of (handheld) cell phones. He is accredited with this because he led the team that built the first handheld cellular mobile phone in 1973. He is also the person who made the first-ever public call from a portable cell phone. In a conversation with AFP, Cooper recently revealed that he uses an iPhone and Apple Watch.

Man who invented mobile phones uses an iPhone

Cooper also revealed that not only does he use a high-end iPhone, he also updates it every year. The reason? To try out the newest model and to test out its latest features. But in his regular usage, the 94-years old inventor checks emails, clicking photos, watching videos on YouTube and managing controls for his hearing aid.

He also feels a concern about people who spend too much time staring at their phones, especially out on the roads. He believes it is a phase that humans will eventually grow out of and will learn how to effectively use this technology.

On the flip side, he also feels that he is not able to use the iPhone as fluently as his grandchildren or great-grandchildren. But he doesn't give up and continues to use the latest smartphone gizmos to be in awe of the technology.

Cooper is a big reason behind people roaming around with smartphones today. In 1973, he headed the communication division of Motorola, where he first invented the portable cellular phone and later placed a call from it. He also has eleven patents to his name and he has formulated the law of spectral efficiency, which is now known as Cooper's law.

First Published Date: 30 Mar, 19:06 IST
