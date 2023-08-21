Meta plans launch of Threads web version next week: Report

Meta, the company behind social media apps like Facebook and Instagram, is getting ready to launch a new web version of its app called Threads. This will allow it to better compete with X ( formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to release Threads on the web in the coming week. But remember, these plans could change. Right now, you can see a few Threads posts on the web, but it's limited because Threads was mostly made for people who use it on their phones.

Just last week, Adam Mosseri, the CEO of Threads and Instagram, said they are testing the web version of Threads within their company. In response to a comment about Threads, Mosseri said, "We're working on it! We've been using an early version within our company for a week or two. But it still needs some work before we can let everyone use it."

Threads has been making some updates lately. They added a "following" tab and made it possible to verify links with a Mastodon profile. Plus, they're now labeling state-controlled media outlets to tackle fake news and propaganda.

Threads Facing a Decline

However, Threads has not been doing as well as Meta hoped. It was launched to compete with other social media platforms like "X" and to win over users upset with changes made by Elon Musk, the owner of the company. At first, Threads was popular, with over 100 million people using it. But according to data from August 7, its active user base has dropped to around 10 million.

In comparison, "X" has around 363.7 million monthly users. So, while Threads had a good start, it still has a long way to go to catch up with the big players in the social media world.