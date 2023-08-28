How to hide your Instagram online status from others

Are you someone who does not like to be visible online on their social media platforms like Instagram? In today's digital age, social media platforms play a significant role in our daily lives. And, there are a huge number of social media platforms available these days and they can be quite intrusive. Since most people don't like to get tracked and don't want to let others know if they are online on their social media app or not, there are various features available on Instagram that allow you to hide your active status. For instance, if you want to hide your Instagram Activity Status, you can simply do it by following these simple steps. Instagram is a popular photo-sharing app owned by Meta. It provides users with the ability to connect and interact with others.

Activity Status on Instagram:

Instagram's "Activity Status" feature allows people you follow and those you message to see when you were last active or currently online. This feature is similar to those found on other platforms like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. If you're concerned about your privacy and prefer to keep your online presence discreet, you have the option to turn off the "Show Activity Status" feature. If you're looking to maintain a sense of privacy and control over your activity status on Instagram, you can turn it off after following these steps:

Toggle off Your Activity Status on Instagram

Open the Instagram App:

Go to the Instagram app on your device. If you're not already logged in, enter your credentials to access your account.

Access Your Profile:

Go to the Profile icon located in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Navigate to Settings:

In the top right corner of your profile page, there are three horizontal lines. Tap on these lines to open the options menu.

Select "Settings and Privacy":

Within the options menu, locate and tap on the "Settings and Privacy" option.

Access Messages and Story Replies:

In the "Settings and Privacy" menu, look for the "Messages and Story Replies" section. Tap on it to proceed.

Toggle Off "Show Activity Status":

Within the "Messages and Story Replies" section, you'll find the "Show Activity Status" option. Tap on it to access the toggle switch. Tap the toggle switch to turn off your activity status.

Once you've toggled off the "Show Activity Status" feature, your activity status will no longer be visible to others. Keep in mind that, in doing so, you won't be able to see the activity status of other users either.