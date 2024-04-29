Latest Google Play Store update allows Android users to download two apps simultaneously

Google Play Store users can now rejoice as the platform introduces a long-awaited update: the ability to download two apps simultaneously. Over the past few years, the Play Store has undergone significant transformations. Recently, it integrated AI-generated FAQs for app listings, with plans to offer quick summaries of app and game features using artificial intelligence. However, one limitation remained: users could only download one app at a time.

Google Play Store Update: Reports of Wider Rollout

Now, Google is changing the game by rolling out the option to download two apps concurrently to Android users. This functionality has been eagerly anticipated, offering a more efficient downloading experience. Reports from 9to5Google indicate that the feature is already available on various devices, including Pixel smartphones running version 40.6.31 of the Google Play Store, Android Police reported.

Limitations and Potential Adjustments

However, there are limitations to this update. Currently, users can only download two apps simultaneously, with additional downloads queued as pending until space becomes available. Initial leaks suggested a more generous allowance of up to five simultaneous downloads, indicating the potential for future adjustments.

Despite this progress, there are still areas for improvement. Notably, the multi-download feature does not extend to app updates, with the Google Play Store continuing to process updates one at a time. Many users eagerly await the inclusion of simultaneous update downloads, which would enhance convenience significantly.

Google's Ongoing Efforts

Google's efforts to implement multi-app downloading date back to 2019, demonstrating a long-standing commitment to enhancing user experience. To check if this feature is available on your Android device, attempt to download two or more sizable apps or games simultaneously. Additionally, users may need to ensure that newly downloaded apps appear on the home screen, a setting that can be adjusted on Google Pixel phones via Home settings > Add app icons to home screen.