 Latest Google Play Store update allows Android users to download two apps simultaneously | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Latest Google Play Store update allows Android users to download two apps simultaneously

Latest Google Play Store update allows Android users to download two apps simultaneously

Google Play Store now allows users to download two apps at once, a long-awaited upgrade promising a more efficient experience for Android users.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 29 2024, 11:19 IST
Icon
Top 5 Smart Home Tips: Smart plugs, sensors, appliances for modern homes
Latest Google Play Store update allows Android users to download two apps simultaneously
1/6 In the quest for a futuristic, energy-efficient home, today's smart devices pave the way for a sustainable tomorrow. While the ultimate vision may still be on the horizon, the increasing sophistication of smart home communication protocols brings us closer to that dream. (Pexels)
image caption
2/6 Utilise Smart Plugs:  Harness the power of smart plugs to effortlessly trim your energy usage. These devices not only convert your conventional appliances into smart ones but also provide a convenient solution to remotely manage energy consumption. Whether dimming lights during holidays or shutting off forgotten devices, smart plugs offer seamless control, with some models like the Eve Energy plug even monitoring energy usage for informed decisions. (Pexels)
image caption
3/6 Employ Smart Sensors: Embrace the efficiency of smart sensors to revolutionise your energy management. Whether activating devices on room entry or regulating air quality with automated fans and purifiers, smart sensors offer versatile solutions. With a plethora of sensor options compatible with various smart home ecosystems, addressing concerns such as water wastage with devices like the Moen Flo smart water leak detector is within reach. (Pexels)
image caption
4/6 Switch to Smart Bulbs and Lights: Illuminate your home intelligently with smart lights and bulbs, enabling direct control via your smartphone or smart speaker. While offering convenience, it's essential to note their constant power consumption akin to standby devices. (Pexels)
image caption
5/6 Invest in Smart Appliances: Unlock the potential of energy-conscious smart appliances, despite the initial investment. Brands like Samsung offer a range of innovative features alongside high energy efficiency, from recipe-assisting fridges to display-laden washing machines, promising significant long-term gains. (Pexels)
image caption
6/6 Regulate with Smart Thermostats: Though more complex to install, smart thermostats offer substantial energy savings. With remote control capabilities, they enable efficient heating and cooling management, potentially reducing wasted energy by up to 8%. This translates to significant cost savings and enhanced comfort, particularly for those with fluctuating schedules or extended absences from home. (Pexels)
Latest Google Play Store update allows Android users to download two apps simultaneously
icon View all Images
Google Play Store now allows downloading two apps at once, marking a significant update for users. (Pixabay)

Google Play Store users can now rejoice as the platform introduces a long-awaited update: the ability to download two apps simultaneously. Over the past few years, the Play Store has undergone significant transformations. Recently, it integrated AI-generated FAQs for app listings, with plans to offer quick summaries of app and game features using artificial intelligence. However, one limitation remained: users could only download one app at a time.

Google Play Store Update: Reports of Wider Rollout

Now, Google is changing the game by rolling out the option to download two apps concurrently to Android users. This functionality has been eagerly anticipated, offering a more efficient downloading experience. Reports from 9to5Google indicate that the feature is already available on various devices, including Pixel smartphones running version 40.6.31 of the Google Play Store, Android Police reported

Also read: Tech Tycoon's Family Office Bets on AI to Prop $10 Billion Fund

Limitations and Potential Adjustments

However, there are limitations to this update. Currently, users can only download two apps simultaneously, with additional downloads queued as pending until space becomes available. Initial leaks suggested a more generous allowance of up to five simultaneous downloads, indicating the potential for future adjustments.

Also read: ChatGPT in iPhones? Apple renews talks with OpenAI for adding generative AI features in iOS 18 update

Despite this progress, there are still areas for improvement. Notably, the multi-download feature does not extend to app updates, with the Google Play Store continuing to process updates one at a time. Many users eagerly await the inclusion of simultaneous update downloads, which would enhance convenience significantly.

Also read: Google Pixel 8a to boast powerful tensor G3 chipset, seven years of security updates

Google's Ongoing Efforts

Google's efforts to implement multi-app downloading date back to 2019, demonstrating a long-standing commitment to enhancing user experience. To check if this feature is available on your Android device, attempt to download two or more sizable apps or games simultaneously. Additionally, users may need to ensure that newly downloaded apps appear on the home screen, a setting that can be adjusted on Google Pixel phones via Home settings > Add app icons to home screen.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 11:19 IST
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ipad air 2024 may skip mini-led display- here's what to expect from apple event on may 7 ios 18 release: launch timeline revealed ahead of apple wwdc 2024 - all the details how to view saved wifi password on android - with and without root chatgpt in iphones? apple renews talks with openai for adding generative ai features in ios 18 update ipad air 2024 launch: better camera, mini-led display and what more to expect from apple how to hide your instagram online status from others elon musk brings community notes to indian x users before elections- what is it and why is it important beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works 20 years of mac os x: in pics
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale
Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale; Check offers, price and more
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 29
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 29: Byte Bugbear Bundle coming soon
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 29: Wall Royale event is now live, check new rewards
GTA 5 Meets Minecraft: Top 5 mods blend pixelated fun with Los Santos adventures in 2024
GTA 5 Meets Minecraft: Top 5 mods blend pixelated fun with Los Santos adventures in 2024
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 28
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 28: 3 essentials tips to improve gameplay

Best Deals For You

Honor 90
5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Redmi 13C 5G
Top 7 Redmi phones under 12000: From Redmi 13C to Redmi A2 - Know them all
360 Home Security Camera 2K
Valentine's Day Gift Ideas: Great options available in Xiaomi's gadget collection - check it out
PlayStation 5
5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Best phones under 40000: Check Techno Phantom X2, Samsung Galaxy A54, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets