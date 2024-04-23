 Uber took 5 months to understand that the name ‘Swastika Chandra’ has nothing to do with Hitler | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Uber took 5 months to understand that the name ‘Swastika Chandra’ has nothing to do with Hitler

Uber took 5 months to understand that the name ‘Swastika Chandra’ has nothing to do with Hitler

Uber sparked controversy by banning Swastika Chandra from its services in Australia, citing her first name as "potentially offensive." Chandra, rooted in Hindu culture, defended her name's meaning amid debates over cultural sensitivity.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Apr 23 2024, 08:32 IST
Icon
5 apps that you must start using if you have to manage a team that works in different shits
Uber
1/5 Zapier: It is a workflow automation app which integrates several workspace apps and automates repetitive tasks saving users the time to focus on tasks which require more attention. The app encourages users to complete their tasks on time, no matter which shift they are working. However, note that it's a subscription-based app.  (Pexels)
Uber
2/5 Toggl Track: It is a time tracking software which keeps track of your billable hours based on the assigned shift. It tracks working hours and provides an in-depth report on your completed tasks and projects. It also offers a Pomodoro timer feature which allows users to stay focused for 25 minutes without any interruptions.  (Pexels)
Uber
3/5 Todoist: It is a task management app where users can list their day-to-day tasks. This way users can track what task needs to be completed by identifying which tasks hold more importance. This app can be easily used for personal as well as professional task listings. Therefore, you will be able to complete all your pending tasks.  (Pexels)
Uber
4/5 My Shift Planner: It is a calendar app where users can schedule their shift timing for different days. With this app, users can keep track of their shift changes and the app will instantly notify them. Additionally, users can also track their work hours, resulting in improved productivity.  (Pexels)
Uber
5/5 Supershift Shift Work Calendar: It is also a calendar app where users can schedule their shifts and customise them with colours and icons. Additionally, users can create detailed reports for earnings, hours per shift, overtime and shift counting. Additionally, users can sync the calendar across several other devices.  (Pexels)
Uber
icon View all Images
Uber's decision to ban Swastika Chandra's account in Australia stirred debates about cultural understanding and sensitivity in the digital age. (unsplash)

Uber, the popular cab-hailing service, found itself embroiled in controversy after banning a passenger named Swastika Chandra from accessing its services in Australia. The incident, which occurred in October 2023, sparked debates about cultural sensitivity and the interpretation of names.

Swastika Chandra, a resident of Australia with roots in Fiji, was shocked when Uber informed her that her account was banned due to her first name being a "potentially offensive" word. Chandra, who explained that "Swastika" means 'good luck' in Sanskrit and is a common name in her native country, expressed her frustration at the decision. Despite understanding the association with Adolf Hitler's Nazi Party, Chandra remained steadfast, proud of her name's historical and cultural significance. She emphasised that the swastika symbol holds positive connotations in Hindu culture, predating its misuse by Hitler.

Swastika Chandra's Response

In an interview with A Current Affair, Chandra recounted her experience of encountering the pop-up notification from Uber, instructing her to change her name on the app. Despite facing initial resistance from the company, Chandra stood her ground, supported by The Hindu Council and the NSW Attorney-General's office. It took five months for Uber to grant an exemption, allowing Chandra to rejoin the platform.

Uber's Response

Uber, in a statement to news.com.au, apologised to Chandra for the inconvenience caused and acknowledged the delay in resolving the matter. The company reiterated its commitment to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all users, citing a global policy of restricting access to accounts with potentially offensive names. Uber emphasised its willingness to address cultural nuances and evaluate incidents on a case-by-case basis. Following a review of Chandra's request, Uber reinstated her access to the app.

The controversy surrounding Uber's ban on Swastika Chandra's account highlights the complexities of cultural interpretation and sensitivity in the digital age. While Uber ultimately reinstated Chandra's access and apologised for the delay, the incident underscores the need for companies to navigate such situations with diligence and cultural understanding.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Apr, 08:32 IST
Tags:
Trending: google to launch a new ‘anti-virus’ system for apps, reveals android 15 beta release bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it google wallet introduces 'linked passes' setting: what is it and how to use the new feature work 6 days a week: samsung hits ‘panic button’ after disappointing financial results 5 ai coding platforms that every new developer should know how to hide your instagram online status from others how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window chatgpt maker openai hires first employee in india- pragya mishra; all details you need to know ai voice cloning scams: 2 ways to safeguard your conversations and protect finances google wallet to launch in india: what is it and how will it be different from google pay
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 23
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 23: OB44 update is here! Check what’s new
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 23
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 23: Scorching Ring event announced, check rewards
GTA 6 launch: 5 things inspired by San Andreas that fans want
GTA 6 launch: 5 things inspired by San Andreas that fans want
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 22: Know how to master close-range shooting
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 22: Know how to play Mechadrake Event and win rewards

Best Deals For You

Unbeatable Launch Offer
Redmi Buds 5 launched in India with AI Voice Enhancement; Check features, price and more
laptops under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60000
Best Laptop Under 60000: 10 High Performance Meets Affordability
New vivo Y200 5G variant
New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
iPhone 14
Grab a massive discount on Apple iPhone 14 on Amazon; Check offers here
Lenovo
Lenovo unveils AI-powered gaming lineup in India - Legion Pro Series takes center stage

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets