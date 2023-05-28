Home Tech News Microsoft introduces Bing Chat widget for Android: Here’s how to get it

Microsoft introduces Bing Chat widget for Android: Here’s how to get it

Microsoft has unveiled the Bing Chat widget for Android. here is how to utilise the feature for enhanced search capabilities.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: May 28 2023, 10:09 IST
Microsoft introduces Bing Chat widget for Android. (AP)

During Build 2023, Microsoft made a number of important AI-related announcements, including the integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT into Bing. This integration allows the AI chatbot to leverage Bing as a search engine, enabling more timely and current responses sourced from the web. As part of this initiative, Microsoft plans to introduce the Bing plugin, which will offer new experiences to free users in the near future. Additionally, Microsoft has unveiled the Bing Chat widget for Android.

According to a recent blog post on Microsoft Bing's official website, the company announced that the Bing Chat widget is specifically designed for Android users. This widget empowers users to add it to their device's Home screen. Once installed, users can simply select the Bing icon to access the chat function directly.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to add the Bing Chat widget on Android:

1. Begin by locating an empty space on your device's Home screen.

2. Press and hold the empty space to activate the customization options.

3. Tap on "Widgets" and continue to hold down on a widget.

4. You will see images of various Home screens.

5. Drag the widget to your preferred location on the Home screen.

6. Release your finger to set the widget in place.

Resizing the widget is also possible by following these steps:

1. Press and hold the widget on the Home screen.

2. Lift your finger; if the widget is resizable, an outline with dots will appear on the sides.

3. To resize the widget, drag the dots accordingly.

4. After adjusting the size, tap outside the widget to complete the process.

Microsoft has not only introduced the Bing Chat widget but has also rolled out several features for Android smartphones and iPhones. Here are some of the notable features:

1. Compose messages in SwiftKey

Microsoft has launched a Compose feature in SwiftKey that functions similarly to the Compose feature in the Edge sidebar. This feature generates text for users based on selected parameters such as subject, message tone, format, and length. Additionally, Microsoft has introduced two new tones: Witty and Funny.

2. Translator in SwiftKey on iOS

Following its successful release on Android, Microsoft has brought an AI-powered translator to the SwiftKey keyboard on iOS. This translator supports all Bing Chat languages, enabling users to seamlessly translate their messages.

3. Sports Grounding

Microsoft has expanded its support for sports-related data on Bing Chat. Users can now inquire about the latest scores, such as "What's the score in the last match in IPL 2023." This enhancement ensures that users receive accurate and comprehensive sports information.

In short, With the introduction of the Bing Chat widget for Android and the array of features added to both Android smartphones and iPhones, Microsoft is looking to continuously enhance user experiences and leverage AI capabilities to provide valuable and convenient services and stay ahead of its firece rivals in the space.

First Published Date: 28 May, 10:06 IST
