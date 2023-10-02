Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty OTT release date: When and where to watch the latest romance-drama online

Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty, featuring Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty, has achieved remarkable success and emerged as a blockbuster hit in cinemas. Directed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla and produced by UV Creations, the film made its theatrical debut on September 7, 2023. It has garnered praise for its comedy and viral scenes, with UV Creations' Vamsi Pramod backing the project. Notable actors such as Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, Sonia Deepti, Abhinav Gomatam, Bhadram, and Tulasi played pivotal roles. The music was composed by Radhan, and Gopi Sundar handled the background score.

While the movie enjoyed a successful theatrical run, those who missed it in cinemas are eagerly anticipating its release on OTT platforms.

Naveen's impeccable comedy timing, combined with Anushka's portrayal of an unmarried chef in her 40s, has been a major highlight of the movie, creating excitement among audiences. With its OTT release just around the corner, fans of Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty are eagerly looking forward to watching the film. Finally, Anushka Shetty officially announced the release date for the OTT version of Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty on social media.

Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty OTT Release Date

The film will be available for streaming on Netflix starting from October 5. Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty will be accessible in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Those who missed the theatrical release can catch it on Netflix from October 5.

Netflix took to social media to announce the availability of Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty on their platform, starting from October 5. The movie will be released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu. Additionally, the satellite rights of the film have been acquired by a popular television channel.

