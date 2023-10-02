Icon
Home Tech News Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty OTT release date: When and where to watch the latest romance-drama online

Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty OTT release date: When and where to watch the latest romance-drama online

The latest Telugu film, "Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty," featuring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty in the lead roles, is set for its OTT release and it will debut on Netflix on October 5.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 02 2023, 15:30 IST
Icon
Jailer OTT release is here! Know where to watch Rajinikanth action comedy online
Netflix
1/6 After a long wait, Rajinikanth’s blockbuster hit film Jailer is now available to watch online. The film has already had a strong showing in theatres, and finally, it has also made its entry into OTT platforms. If you missed out on watching it in the theaters or want to rewatch it again from the comfort of your home, then find out where to watch the Jailer OTT release online.  (YouTube/'Prime Video Singapore)
Netflix
2/6 Jailer is a Tamil-language action comedy film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, known for  Kolamaavu Kokila, and produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. Jailer was released in theaters on August 10, and less than a month later, it is already available online. It has also become only the third Indian and first Tamil film to cross over Rs. 50 crore gross in all Southern states, including Kerela. Astonishingly, Jailer has also become the second-fastest Tamil film ever to reach the Rs. 600 crore mark. (YouTube/'Prime Video Singapore)
Netflix
3/6 Jailer has a stellar star cast, including Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Muthuvel Pandian, Ramya Krishnan, Sunil, Vinayakan, Mirnaa, Vasanth Ravi, and Nagendra Babu in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran.  (YouTube/'Prime Video Singapore)
Netflix
4/6 The film follows the journey of Muthuvel Pandian, a jailer who is equally ruthless and empathetic towards inmates. However, the story takes a turn when he discovers an inmate's jailbreak plans. What follows next is a thrilling, action-filled tale that is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. (YouTube/'Prime Video Singapore)
Netflix
5/6 Jailer made its OTT release yesterday, September 7 on Amazon Prime Videos and is now available to watch on the platform. Announcing the film's arrival, the official account of Amazon Prime Video India wrote in an X post, “Jailer's in town, it's time to activate vigilant mode! #JailerOnPrime, Sept 7”. (YouTube/'Prime Video Singapore)
Netflix
6/6 In order to watch it, you will need a subscription to the platform. The cheapest plan you can get is worth Rs. 299 for a monthly Prime membership. (YouTube/'Prime Video Singapore)
Netflix
icon View all Images
Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty is set to release on Netflix in multiple languages on October 5, 2023. (Youtube)

Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty, featuring Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty, has achieved remarkable success and emerged as a blockbuster hit in cinemas. Directed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla and produced by UV Creations, the film made its theatrical debut on September 7, 2023. It has garnered praise for its comedy and viral scenes, with UV Creations' Vamsi Pramod backing the project. Notable actors such as Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, Sonia Deepti, Abhinav Gomatam, Bhadram, and Tulasi played pivotal roles. The music was composed by Radhan, and Gopi Sundar handled the background score.

While the movie enjoyed a successful theatrical run, those who missed it in cinemas are eagerly anticipating its release on OTT platforms.

Naveen's impeccable comedy timing, combined with Anushka's portrayal of an unmarried chef in her 40s, has been a major highlight of the movie, creating excitement among audiences. With its OTT release just around the corner, fans of Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty are eagerly looking forward to watching the film. Finally, Anushka Shetty officially announced the release date for the OTT version of Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty on social media.

Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty OTT Release Date

The film will be available for streaming on Netflix starting from October 5. Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty will be accessible in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Those who missed the theatrical release can catch it on Netflix from October 5.

Netflix took to social media to announce the availability of Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty on their platform, starting from October 5. The movie will be released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu. Additionally, the satellite rights of the film have been acquired by a popular television channel.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Oct, 15:30 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Jailbreak in Roblox
Top 5 games to play on Roblox: Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more
Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Fans say latest Rockstar teaser reveals secret, sparks wild speculations
The
Cypher 007 launched on Apple Arcade; check exciting update
The Asian Games
Video game competitions should be in the Olympics
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon