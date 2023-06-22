Ola S1 electric scooter price in Hyderabad: Compelling features at competitive pricing

Ola S1 electric scooter was the first product from Ola Electric, a subsidiary of ride-hailing giant Ola. The scooter is already one of the most popular electric scooters in India. If you are interested in escooters, then take a look at Ola S1 electric scooter price in Hyderabad as well as top features.

There are a few things that make Ola S1 stand out from the competition. First, it has a long range. The base model has a certified range of 141 kilometers, while the Pro model has a certified range of 181 kilometers. This means that you can easily commute to work and back on a single charge, even if you live in a city with a lot of traffic.

Secondly, OLA S1 generates 5500 W power from its motor, which makes it very fast. The base model can reach a top speed of 95 kilometers per hour, while the Pro model can reach a top speed of 116 kilometers per hour. Additionally, with both front and rear disc brakes, OLA S1 comes offers a very safe riding experience. This makes it perfect for city riding, as you can easily zip through traffic.

In addition, Ola S1 comes in a variety of colors, and has a sleek, modern design. Makes it ideal for people who want a stylish and environmentally friendly scooter.

As far as Ola S1 price is concerned, then know that the base model starts at Rs. 1,29,999, while the Pro model starts at Rs. 1,39,999. This makes it one of the most affordable electric scooters on the market.

Ola S1 Price In Hyderabad

The Ola S1 electric scooter price in Hyderabad (on-road price) is Rs. 1,42,161. This price includes various components such as insurance, which amounts to Rs. 8,739, registration and road tax costing Rs. 535, and handling charges, including GST, totaling Rs. 2,888. Additionally, customers can benefit from the FAME-II subsidy, which amounts to a reduction of Rs. 21,916, resulting in the final cost of the Ola S1. Also, you can take advantage of several EMI options available.

If you are looking for an electric scooter that is packed with features, affordable, and stylish, then the Ola S1 is one of the best options.