Home Tech News Ola S1 electric scooter price in Hyderabad: Compelling features at competitive pricing

Ola S1 electric scooter price in Hyderabad: Compelling features at competitive pricing

If you are looking to purchase a new electric scooter in Hyderabad, this budget-friendly and eco-friendly option is worth considering. Check out the Ola S1 electric scooter price in Hyderabad.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 22 2023, 09:42 IST
Top 5 Anime series on Netflix that you should be watching; Demon Slayer, Black Clover, more
Demon Slayer
1/6 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - This fantasy shounen (aimed primarily at a young male audience) follows young Tanjiro Kamado who aims to become a Demon Slayer and find the demon that killed his family and turned his sister Nezuko into a demon. This is a great time to watch the series as the finale of season 3 just aired on June 18.  (Ufotable)
image caption
2/6 Black Clover - Set in a world filled with wizards, witches, and magic, this shounen follows Asta, a young boy born without any magic power who is given a rare grimoire that grants him anti-magic abilities, and Yuno, who was born as a prodigy with immense magical power and the talent to control wind magic.  (Crunchyroll)
image caption
3/6 Monster - This seinen (aimed primarily at young adult men, who are 18 or above) series is a psychological thriller that focuses on the story of Doctor Kenzou Tenma, a Japanese surgeon living in Dusseldorf, Germany whose life turns chaotic after getting himself involved with one of his former patients who is not what he seems.  (Netflix)
image caption
4/6 Code Geass - This sci-fi anime is one of the most highly-rated series you can watch on Netflix. The story revolves around Lelouch Lamperouge, a student in the fictional Holy Empire of Britannia, a dominant military nation. But things take a strange turn when Lelouch awakens an ancient power that can change the course of the world. (Netflix)
image caption
5/6 Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure - If you prefer something light-hearted yet filled with action, and at times, psychological warfare, then Jojo will be an anime series you would hate to miss. There are multiple stories, all revolving around a protagonist named Jojo, and the magical ability that they possess.  (Netflix)
image caption
6/6 Bonus: Cowboy Bebop - This neo-noir space western anime series is a treat to watch. Although the animation and artwork are pretty dated given that the series first came out in 1997, the story and the characters are some of the best you will see in anime storytelling.  (Netflix)
Ola S1
View all Images
heck out the Ola S1 price in Hyderabad and some really compelling features. (HT Auto)

Ola S1 electric scooter was the first product from Ola Electric, a subsidiary of ride-hailing giant Ola. The scooter is already one of the most popular electric scooters in India. If you are interested in escooters, then take a look at Ola S1 electric scooter price in Hyderabad as well as top features.

There are a few things that make Ola S1 stand out from the competition. First, it has a long range. The base model has a certified range of 141 kilometers, while the Pro model has a certified range of 181 kilometers. This means that you can easily commute to work and back on a single charge, even if you live in a city with a lot of traffic.

Secondly, OLA S1 generates 5500 W power from its motor, which makes it very fast. The base model can reach a top speed of 95 kilometers per hour, while the Pro model can reach a top speed of 116 kilometers per hour. Additionally, with both front and rear disc brakes, OLA S1 comes offers a very safe riding experience. This makes it perfect for city riding, as you can easily zip through traffic.

In addition, Ola S1 comes in a variety of colors, and has a sleek, modern design. Makes it ideal for people who want a stylish and environmentally friendly scooter.

As far as Ola S1 price is concerned, then know that the base model starts at Rs. 1,29,999, while the Pro model starts at Rs. 1,39,999. This makes it one of the most affordable electric scooters on the market.

Ola S1 Price In Hyderabad

The Ola S1 electric scooter price in Hyderabad (on-road price) is Rs. 1,42,161. This price includes various components such as insurance, which amounts to Rs. 8,739, registration and road tax costing Rs. 535, and handling charges, including GST, totaling Rs. 2,888. Additionally, customers can benefit from the FAME-II subsidy, which amounts to a reduction of Rs. 21,916, resulting in the final cost of the Ola S1. Also, you can take advantage of several EMI options available.

If you are looking for an electric scooter that is packed with features, affordable, and stylish, then the Ola S1 is one of the best options.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Jun, 08:53 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen
Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets