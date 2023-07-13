Home Tech News Roblox to bring its virtual experience to Meta Quest VR headset, reveals Mark Zuckerberg

Popular game platform Roblox will soon be available on Meta Quest, the VR-enabled headset. Mark Zuckerberg made the official announcement on Facebook.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 13 2023, 15:10 IST
Mark Zuckerberg announced that Roblox will soon come to Meta Quest VR headset. (Roblox)
Roblox, one of the most popular online gaming platforms, will soon be available on the Meta Quest VR headset. The information was first revealed by Mark Zuckerberg on his Facebook account, followed by individual announcements from Meta and Roblox. An open beta version of the app will pop up in the Quest's App Lab soon in the coming weeks, followed by the official launch of the game platform.

Announcing it, Zuckerberg wrote in his Facebook post, “Get ready: Roblox is coming to Meta Quest with an open beta on App Lab in the coming weeks. Excited for Roblox developers to build virtual reality experiences and gather feedback from our awesome community on Quest”.

The announcement is considered big because around 66 million users join Roblox daily on average, making the footfall for the app extremely high. Roblox was also a big player in the metaverse space and was rumored to join the Meta Quest platform in the second half of 2023.

Roblox to come to Meta's Quest platform

Roblox on Meta Quest will be available to any user that is 13 years or older, said the official blog post by the gaming platform. It added, “This opens up another opportunity for developers to create and share their experiences with millions of people instantly on Meta Quest. Roblox developers will be able to bring their existing experiences to Meta Quest or create unique new experiences with VR in mind”.

Players will be able to access Roblox on the upcoming Meta Quest 3, as well as existing Quest 2 and Quest Pro.

In its press release, Meta stated that the open beta app provides a great opportunity for the Roblox developer community to optimize the existing games on console and PC for the virtual reality experience. It also offered a chance for them to build new VR-focused games by taking feedback from the Quest community.

Roblox is also adding its huge library of more than 15 million games to Quest. It added, “Roblox is automatically publishing some experiences that use default player scripts to support VR devices. They've found that those experiences typically run well in VR without modifications, so they're seeding the Roblox VR library with great content from day one”.

Additionally, the cross-platform functionality of Roblox will also be available, meaning users can connect, play and interact with users across Xbox, iOS, Android, and desktop.

First Published Date: 13 Jul, 15:10 IST
