Icon
Home Tech News Sam Altman sets 5PM deadline for OpenAI board; Satya Nadella's Microsoft bats on his behalf

Sam Altman sets 5PM deadline for OpenAI board; Satya Nadella's Microsoft bats on his behalf

Sam Altman has set a new deadline for his return to OpenAI, but he is insisting that the existing board step down and appoint successors. Know all about this latest development in the Sam Altman-OpenAI saga.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 20 2023, 10:33 IST
Icon
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Sam Altman is open to coming back to OpenAI, as per the reports. (AFP)
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Sam Altman is open to coming back to OpenAI, as per the reports. (AFP)

In a shocking turn of events on November 17, OpenAI fired its CEO Sam Altman, who was also the face of the company. The ChatGPT creator sacked Altman saying that he has not been “consistently candid in his communications with the board”. Following this abrupt announcement, Greg Brockman, the president of the company, also resigned from his post. However, things did not bode well for OpenAI as reports claimed that its investors, namely, the Satya Nadella-led Microsoft, weren't happy with Altman's sacking, and asked the board to bring him back. To make matters worse, the company's employees also threatened a mass exodus if Altman and Brockman weren't brought back before 5:00 PM PT, but the deadline has long passed.

However, there is still hope as Altman has reportedly extended this deadline, meaning a return to OpenAI could still be on the cards, but it would involve major steps being taken by the company first. Know all about it.

Sam Altman's return deadline extended

According to a report by The Verge, Sam Altman has again set a 5:00 PM PT deadline, just like yesterday, for OpenAI to announce his return and for the board members to quit. Altman is adamant that for him to come back to OpenAI, the existing board must step down, a decision which would also involve the board appointing their successors. This is the sticking point, as per the report. To simmer things down, Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella is mediating the talks between Sam Altman, Greg Brockman, and the board, but they have reached an impasse.

As per the report, if this deadline passes without any meaningful outcome, things will take “a different path”.

But why is Microsoft interested? For the unaware, Microsoft is OpenAI's biggest backer, with a stake of nearly $10 billion. The company, along with other OpenAI investors such as Thrive Capital and Tiger Global Management, is trying to convince the OpenAI board to bring back Altman. If Altman returns, Microsoft could also reportedly take a seat on the board - either as OpenAI's board of directors or as a board observer without voting power.

The report further states that Microsoft would ideally like the Sam Altman-OpenAI saga to come to an end before the stock market opens the next day.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Nov, 10:33 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Could there be 3 characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?
Fortnite
Lewis Hamilton races onto Fortnite's icon series with exclusive skin and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon