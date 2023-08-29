Take advantage of Bing AI chatbot on Google Chrome; Microsoft adds support

In February, Microsoft officially unveiled its first-ever AI-powered generative chatbot called Bing AI. Based on OpenAI's GPT model, Bing AI is a conversational chatbot that can talk to users, and help in making their search experience seamless. However, ever since its launch, the chatbot's access was limited to the Microsoft Edge browser, meaning users could not use it even if they opened the Bing search engine on a different browser. But now, six months after its debut, Microsoft has officially extended the support of Bing AI to Google Chrome, its rival browser.

In its recent release note, Microsoft said, “Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise are now supported in the Chrome desktop browser (using the latest Stable Channel update) for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Support for other browsers on desktop and mobile is forthcoming”.

Additionally, Microsoft also announced that Bing Chat Enterprise, the business version of the chatbot, will be extended to Edge Mobile, meaning organizations that have enabled this feature will be able to let all the registered users in the enterprise use the Bing AI on their smartphones through the Edge browser for Mobile.

Google Chrome gets Bing AI support

As per a 9to5Google report, Microsoft began testing the support for Bing AI to Google Chrome last month and some users even reported seeing it. However, it turned out that the testing was done in a limited capacity and only a select few individuals had access. But now, the feature has been extended to all users.

If you want to experience the Bing AI on Google Chrome, all you need to do is to go Bing.com and then type your query in the text field. Hit enter when you're done and you will be taken to the search page. Here, you will see the option for ‘Chat' right next to ‘Search' underneath the text field. Tap on ‘Chat' to see well-refined answers and contextual search results.

Apart from this, Microsoft also announced new Bing search page templates. Certain topics have received a new design template for search when looked up through Bing AI. “The new design avoids content duplication and makes more efficient use of space on the search results page, helping you find answers faster,” the post explained.