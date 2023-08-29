Home Tech News Take advantage of Bing AI chatbot on Google Chrome; Microsoft adds support

Take advantage of Bing AI chatbot on Google Chrome; Microsoft adds support

Microsoft has added support for its Bing AI to Google Chrome browser. Now users can take advantage of the chatbot even outside of the Edge browser.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 29 2023, 16:36 IST
Microsoft Bing chatbot
Microsoft Bing AI chatbot comes to Google Chrome. (AP)
Microsoft Bing chatbot
Microsoft Bing AI chatbot comes to Google Chrome. (AP)

In February, Microsoft officially unveiled its first-ever AI-powered generative chatbot called Bing AI. Based on OpenAI's GPT model, Bing AI is a conversational chatbot that can talk to users, and help in making their search experience seamless. However, ever since its launch, the chatbot's access was limited to the Microsoft Edge browser, meaning users could not use it even if they opened the Bing search engine on a different browser. But now, six months after its debut, Microsoft has officially extended the support of Bing AI to Google Chrome, its rival browser.

In its recent release note, Microsoft said, “Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise are now supported in the Chrome desktop browser (using the latest Stable Channel update) for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Support for other browsers on desktop and mobile is forthcoming”.

Additionally, Microsoft also announced that Bing Chat Enterprise, the business version of the chatbot, will be extended to Edge Mobile, meaning organizations that have enabled this feature will be able to let all the registered users in the enterprise use the Bing AI on their smartphones through the Edge browser for Mobile.

Google Chrome gets Bing AI support

As per a 9to5Google report, Microsoft began testing the support for Bing AI to Google Chrome last month and some users even reported seeing it. However, it turned out that the testing was done in a limited capacity and only a select few individuals had access. But now, the feature has been extended to all users.

If you want to experience the Bing AI on Google Chrome, all you need to do is to go Bing.com and then type your query in the text field. Hit enter when you're done and you will be taken to the search page. Here, you will see the option for ‘Chat' right next to ‘Search' underneath the text field. Tap on ‘Chat' to see well-refined answers and contextual search results.

Apart from this, Microsoft also announced new Bing search page templates. Certain topics have received a new design template for search when looked up through Bing AI. “The new design avoids content duplication and makes more efficient use of space on the search results page, helping you find answers faster,” the post explained.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 16:36 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets