Flipkart is offering huge discounts on SmartTVs. You can get over 40% discount. Check out the prices now.

By: HT TECH
Aug 26 2023, 12:08 IST
Redmi to Kodak, top 5 smart TVs available with huge discounts
1/5 Redmi 164 cm (65 inch) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV: This LED TV comes with 15W X 2 Speakers to provide you with a stereo experience for powerful audio experience at home. Amazon is offering 23% initial discount making its price drop to Rs. 57999 from Rs. 74999. (Amazon)
Nu 165 cm (65 inch) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD WebOS Smart LED TV LED65UWA1: This LED TV comes with Certified WebOS Solution, Dual Wifi Band and 2 Way Bluetooth. On Amazon you get 51% initial discount making its price drop to Rs. 46990 from Rs. 94999.
2/5 Nu 165 cm (65 inch) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD WebOS Smart LED TV LED65UWA1: This LED TV comes with Certified WebOS Solution, Dual Wifi Band and 2 Way Bluetooth. On Amazon you get 51% initial discount making its price drop to Rs. 46990 from Rs. 94999. (Amazon)
3/5 TCL 164 cm (65 inch) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65P635: This 65 inch smart TV features Bezel-Less Design that allows a full-screen and wider visible viewing experience. You can get this smart TV for just Rs. 49990 instead of Rs. 124990 with 60% initial discount. (Amazon)
4/5 Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65CUE60AKLXL: Available in black colour this Samsung TV comes with Supported apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. Amazon is providing a 32% initial discount making the price of the TV fall  to Rs. 67990 from 99900. (Amazon)
5/5 Kodak 164 cm (65 inches) CAPRO Series 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV 65CAPRO5099: This Kodak features Wide Selection of Apps and Games with which You can discover a wide variety of programmes to satisfy all of your needs, whether they are for entertainment or gaming, thanks to the inbuilt Google Play Store. Amazon is offering a 37 % initial discount on this smart TV making its price fall to Rs. 43999 from Rs. 69999. You can further reduce the price of the mentioned Televisions by taking advantage of the bank offer and exchange deals Available on Amazon.  (Amazon)
Check out the Flipkart deals on these top 5 SmartTVs.

Planning to make your drawing room a mini movie hall for you and your family? Then these Flipkart deals will be of something to your interest. You can bag over 40% discount in this Flipkart TV sale.

LG Pose 4K OLED evo TV: Flipkart is offering 45% initial discount on the LG Pose 4K OLED evo TV making its price drop to Rs. 1,09,990 from Rs. 1,99,990. The Television comes with a 9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K to give you amazing performance. On this deal Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 11000 exchange offers.

SONY 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV: On this SONY 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV, Flipkart is offering 43% initial discount making its price reduced to Rs. 55990 from Rs. 99900. You can further reduce the price by taking advantage of the exchange offer which gives you up to Rs. 11000 off. This TV is driven by the X1 processor which helps in reducing the noise and boosts the visual quality.

LG UQ7500 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart WebOS TV: On Flipkart you will be getting 41% initial discount on the LG UQ7500 TV making its price fall to Rs. 41990 from Rs. 71990. You can further reduce its price through an exchange offer where you get up to Rs. 7000 off. This TV comes with a UHD 4K resolution display so that you can get true-to-life visual quality and vivid colours.

SAMSUNG Crystal 4K iSmart Series 43-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Tizen TV: Flipkart is offering 41% initial discount on it making its price drop to Rs. 30990 from Rs. 52900. While you also get Rs.11000 off as an exchange offer which can further reduce the price of the smart Tv. The TV can also express a wide range of colours thanks to PurColor for the best possible image quality and an enjoyable watching experience.

LG UR7500 50-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart WebOS TV: On Flipkart you can buy this smart TV with 41% initial discount making its price drop to Rs. 40990 from Rs. 69990. Flipkart is also offering Rs.11000 off as the exchange offer.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 12:02 IST
