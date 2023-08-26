Planning to make your drawing room a mini movie hall for you and your family? Then these Flipkart deals will be of something to your interest. You can bag over 40% discount in this Flipkart TV sale.

LG Pose 4K OLED evo TV: Flipkart is offering 45% initial discount on the LG Pose 4K OLED evo TV making its price drop to Rs. 1,09,990 from Rs. 1,99,990. The Television comes with a 9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K to give you amazing performance. On this deal Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 11000 exchange offers.

SONY 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV: On this SONY 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV, Flipkart is offering 43% initial discount making its price reduced to Rs. 55990 from Rs. 99900. You can further reduce the price by taking advantage of the exchange offer which gives you up to Rs. 11000 off. This TV is driven by the X1 processor which helps in reducing the noise and boosts the visual quality.

LG UQ7500 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart WebOS TV: On Flipkart you will be getting 41% initial discount on the LG UQ7500 TV making its price fall to Rs. 41990 from Rs. 71990. You can further reduce its price through an exchange offer where you get up to Rs. 7000 off. This TV comes with a UHD 4K resolution display so that you can get true-to-life visual quality and vivid colours.

SAMSUNG Crystal 4K iSmart Series 43-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Tizen TV: Flipkart is offering 41% initial discount on it making its price drop to Rs. 30990 from Rs. 52900. While you also get Rs.11000 off as an exchange offer which can further reduce the price of the smart Tv. The TV can also express a wide range of colours thanks to PurColor for the best possible image quality and an enjoyable watching experience.

LG UR7500 50-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart WebOS TV: On Flipkart you can buy this smart TV with 41% initial discount making its price drop to Rs. 40990 from Rs. 69990. Flipkart is also offering Rs.11000 off as the exchange offer.