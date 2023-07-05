Looking to buy a new TV? Blaupunkt, Samsung to Mi, here are 5 QLED Smart TVs you can look at

Are you planning to bring home a smart TV, but have no idea which one to pick? Here we bring you five options for the 75-Inch QLED Smart TVs.

Blaupunkt 189 cm (75 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV

This smart TV comes with a stunning display and advanced features such as a resolution of 3840 x 2160 that provides lifelike visuals and vibrant colours on its QLED screen. The TV comes with built-in Wi-Fi, allowing seamless access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, and Prime Video. The Google TV operating system provides a user-friendly interface, and screen mirroring enables effortless casting from various devices. It is available on Flipkart for Rs.99999.

SAMSUNG QN90BAK 189 cm (75 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Tizen TV

Second on the list is SAMSUNG QN90BAK 189 cm (75 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Tizen TV. It comes with a sleek black design and features a 189 cm (75 inch) QLED screen with Ultra HD (4K) resolution for stunning visuals. The TV comes with four HDMI and two USB ports for connecting various devices. Additional features include a smart remote control, auto power-off, and a range of convenience features like AI Upscale and Quantum Matrix Technology. It is available for Rs. 409990.

Mi Q1 189.34 cm (75 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV

Mi Q1 189.34 cm (75 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV is third on the list. Its 3840 x 2160 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate deliver vibrant and smooth picture quality. Powered by a Quad-core processor and Mali G52 MP2 GPU, it offers seamless performance. Enjoy a range of apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+Hotstar on the Android operating system. This smart TV costs Rs.129999.

Vu Masterpiece Glo 189 cm (75 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV

Fourth in the list is Vu Masterpiece Glo 189 cm (75 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV. It features a QLED screen with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The TV is equipped with a 4.1 speaker system with a total output of 100W, including a built-in subwoofer and Dolby Atmos support. It is available for Rs. 1,49,990

IQ-IT39S ROYALTY 190 cm (75 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV

Last one in the list is IQ-IT 39S ROYALTY 190 cm (75 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV. The TV features a 60 Hz refresh rate and a wide 178-degree viewing angle. It is equipped with two Dolby Atmos speakers, offering rich and immersive audio. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, as well as built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It will cost you Rs.84999.