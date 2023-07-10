Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Remember the days of big, bulky CRT TVs which made humming noises and, if they broke down, which they often did, could be fixed by just smacking the sides? While nostalgia might make us think those were great back in the day, they cannot hold a candle to today's smart, Google-based TVs. Nowadays, you don't need a clunky wooden cabinet with shutters for placing the TV as LED TVs can simply be wall-mounted, saving a whole lot of space. But when they first launched, LEDs were quite expensive, with brands like Sony, Samsung, and LG being the major players in the Indian market. However, the recent emergence of brands like Xiaomi, Hisense, and Kodak has given the legacy companies a run for their money. It has even become the go-to choice for some TV buyers on a budget. Known primarily for its quality cameras, Kodak recently launched its latest TV, the Kodak CA PRO 65, and it promises buyers a tremendous 65-inch viewing experience under Rs. 50000.

But does it really offer a big bang for your buck? Is this cost-effectiveness enough to sway buyers away from the likes of Hisense and VU, who have similar offerings at affordable prices? I used the Kodak CA PRO 65 for some time as my primary device to binge-watch content, and here's how it fared.

Kodak CA PRO 65: Design

Like with all the other new TVs in the market, the Kodak CA PRO 65 has a bezel-less design, with the exception of a big chin at the bottom which houses the power LED at the center. However, Kodak has played it smart here with a rose gold finish which gives the TV a premium look. It is a fairly slim TV considering its massive size and has a back casing made of plastic. On the other hand, the legs of the TV are made of metal to support the huge frame, but Kodak could've gone with a center-placed stand which would've made it placing on surfaces a bit more secure.

The remotes that are provided by smart TV manufacturers somewhat irk me due to the low number of buttons, but thankfully, that is not the case here. Kodak's remote features hotkeys for apps such as Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video, as well as a shortcut button that you can customize. Apart from that, you have your buttons for volume control, home, Google Assistant, mute, switching modes, and accessing the device settings.

Kodak CA PRO 65: Display and Audio

The TV sports a massive 65-inch 4K IPS panel with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, technologies that are used by popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. With its MEMC technology, the TV is well equipped for gamers and people who love sports too. Considering its price, the Kodak CA PRO 65 makes up for a great viewing experience with decent black levels, good contrast, and adequate brightness. The TV has a refresh rate of 60Hz and provides decent viewing angles, although you'd rarely need to see it from the sides due to its massive screen. The TV is set on the Cool temperature option although you will have to adjust its settings to get the best out of the panel. There are HDR profiles such as HDR10+ Bright and HDR10+ Dark, along with colour profiles through which you can tweak the picture according to your liking.

However, as is the case with most LED TVs, there's visible light bleeding, especially if you're watching content in a dark room.

Audio is where the TV shines, and makes up for a lot of its shortcomings that have come up so far. Kodak CA PRO 65 features 40W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS TruSurround support. There's also a dialogue enhancement feature that can boost the dialogue levels in various shows. The TV speakers offer somewhat punchy bass and clear vocals, which are all you want from in-built speakers. While you cannot compare them to the audio performance of a surround sound system, I didn't feel the need to plug in my soundbar as the 40W speakers were good enough for binge-watching shows like The Witcher or getting in on the action in Cyberpunk 2077.

Kodak CA PRO 65: Performance

While the display and audio performance of the Kodak CA PRO 65 is good enough in most cases, its performance isn't. It is powered by the MT9062 chipset, paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, and while it is decent on paper considering its price, the TV struggles if you browse through content quickly. Running on Android 11, the Google TV interface has a plethora of options for watching content, but the performance is sluggish in most cases, and switching between input modes or apps might leave you frustrated at times.

In terms of connectivity, the TV features Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi as well as in-built Chromecast and Airplay. Moreover, you get three HDMI ports with eARC support, two USB ports, an ethernet port, and an optical port, all placed on the right side of the TV. while I understand that TV manufacturers are trying to move ahead with the times and offer HDMI capabilities, I felt the lack of an AV port when I tried to connect my 15-year-old HandyCam to the TV, but I couldn't.

Kodak CA PRO 65: Verdict

So, is it worth your money? The Kodak CA PRO 65 has everything going for it on paper. A massive 65-inch 4K HDR10+ display, Google TV OS, and 40W speakers. While it excels in most of these criteria, it is let down by sluggish performance. The display is good enough with decent black levels and adequate brightness, and you can tweak it according to your liking with different colour profiles. Audio is one of its strongest suits with punchy bass and clear vocals. You have plenty of connectivity options with Bluetooth, Chromecast as well as several ports.

All these features make the Kodak CA PRO 65 a decent choice for most buyers who are searching for a big TV on a budget. But if performance is what you want out of your TV, you'd be better off going for the big brands such as Sony and Samsung, but they'll cost you a lot more.