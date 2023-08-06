Videocon Delite 21 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Videocon Delite 21 Videocon Delite 21 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Videocon Delite 21 from HT Tech. Buy Videocon Delite 21 now with free delivery.