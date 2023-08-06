Videocon Delite 21 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

What is the price of the Videocon Delite 21 in India?
Videocon Delite 21 price in India at 4,699 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.
