 Videocon Z55 Dash Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Videocon Phones Videocon Z55 Dash

    Videocon Z55 Dash

    Videocon Z55 Dash is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 6,490 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Videocon Z55 Dash from HT Tech. Buy Videocon Z55 Dash now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26324/heroimage/videocon-z55-dash-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26324/images/Design/videocon-z55-dash-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26324/images/Design/videocon-z55-dash-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,490
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2200 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹6,490
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2200 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Videocon Z55 Dash Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 2200 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • Up to 96 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 96 Hours(2G)
    • 2200 mAh
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Single
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 71.8 mm
    • 8.6 mm
    • 144.6 mm
    • Black, White
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 66.23 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • Z55 Dash
    • Videocon
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • August 27, 2015 (Official)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6592M
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-450 MP4
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Videocon Z55 Dash FAQs

    What is the price of the Videocon Z55 Dash in India?

    Videocon Z55 Dash price in India at 5,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2200 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Videocon Z55 Dash?

    How many colors are available in Videocon Z55 Dash?

    How long does the Videocon Z55 Dash last?

    What is the Videocon Z55 Dash Battery Capacity?

    Is Videocon Z55 Dash Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Videocon Z55 Dash