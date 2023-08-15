How to use screen time feature to manage your iPhone usage
Screen Time is a built-in feature on your iPhone that helps you understand and control how you spend time on your device. Whether you want to set limits for yourself or monitor and manage your screen time, this feature is your go-to solution. In this tutorial, we'll show you how to access Screen Time in your iPhone settings and customize it according to your preferences. Learn how to set app limits, downtime, and even schedule specific times for unrestricted usage. Discover how to view detailed reports on your daily and weekly screen time, app usage, and notifications, gaining valuable insights into your digital habits.
First Published Date: 15 Aug, 13:14 IST
Tags: iphone
71692085085641
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS