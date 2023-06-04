WhatsApp's Multi-iOS Device Linking Takes Flight
WhatsApp Companion Mode is now available for iOS users, signaling a major transition for the messaging platform. This new feature empowers users to connect up to four extra devices to their WhatsApp accounts. With the introduction of Companion Mode, iOS users can now enjoy seamless synchronisation across multiple devices for their WhatsApp conversations. Messages received on the primary smartphone will also be efficiently delivered to the linked devices. While Android beta testers had early access to Companion Mode, iOS users can now enjoy the functionality as part of the latest update.
