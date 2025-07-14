The price for the Vivo X Fold 5G in India is Rs. 144,990 . This is the Vivo X Fold 5G base model with 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: White, Green and Titanium White. Market Status of Vivo X Fold 5G is Released. ...Read More Read Less
Vivo X Fold 5
Vivo X Fold 5g VS Vivo X Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
iPhone 16 Pro Max
OnePlus Open
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
The Vivo X Fold 5 is Vivo’s most advanced foldable, now available in India following its launch on 14 July 2025. This next-gen foldable features a massive 8.03 inch 2K+ AMOLED main display with an ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and vibrant, sharp visuals, making it perfect for work, videos, or creative tasks. The 6.53 inch cover display is equally impressive, offering a seamless experience on the go with full 120Hz support and excellent brightness for outdoor clarity.
Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 16GB RAM, the Vivo X Fold 5 handles multitasking, gaming, and demanding apps with ease, while 512GB of storage ensures plenty of room for files, photos, and apps. The 6000mAh battery gives long-lasting power, with fast 80W wired and 40W wireless charging to keep you moving.
The triple 50MP Zeiss-powered rear camera system delivers wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto flexibility for crisp, detailed photos in any scenario. Dual 20MP front cameras on the main and cover displays keep selfies and video calls looking sharp. With an ultra-thin hinge, strong build quality, advanced eye protection, stereo speakers, and a useful shortcut button, the Vivo X Fold 5 stands out as a premium, stylish, and futuristic foldable for users who want top features and complete flexibility.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.