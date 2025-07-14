Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison News
Release date : 14 July 2025

Vivo X Fold 5G

Vivo X Fold 5G is a Android 14 phone, available price is Rs 144,990 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo X Fold 5G from HT Tech. Buy Vivo X Fold 5G now with free delivery.
White Green Titanium White

Vivo X Fold 5G Price in India and other variants

The price for the Vivo X Fold 5G in India is Rs. 144,990 . This is the Vivo X Fold 5G base model with 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: White, Green and Titanium White. Market Status of Vivo X Fold 5G is Released.

Vivo X Fold 5
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB ROM
  • Titanium, Green, White.
Discounted price:₹144,990 Original price:₹159,999
Vivo X Fold 5g VS Vivo X Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM/512GB ROM
  • Titanium, Green, White.
₹121,999
Vivo X Fold 5g VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • 8GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium
Discounted price:₹133,900 Original price:₹144,900
Vivo X Fold 5g VS iPhone 16 Pro Max

OnePlus Open
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB ROM
  • Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
₹139,999
Vivo X Fold 5g VS Oneplus Open

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • 8GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium
₹134,899
Vivo X Fold 5g VS Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB ROM
  • Celestial Black
₹159,999
Vivo X Fold 5g VS Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
Vivo X Fold 5G Key Specs

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM

16 GB

Rear Camera

50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP

Internal Memory

512 GB

Vivo X Fold 5g Summary

Vivo X Fold 5 Summary

The Vivo X Fold 5 is Vivo’s most advanced foldable, now available in India following its launch on 14 July 2025. This next-gen foldable features a massive 8.03 inch 2K+ AMOLED main display with an ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and vibrant, sharp visuals, making it perfect for work, videos, or creative tasks. The 6.53 inch cover display is equally impressive, offering a seamless experience on the go with full 120Hz support and excellent brightness for outdoor clarity.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 16GB RAM, the Vivo X Fold 5 handles multitasking, gaming, and demanding apps with ease, while 512GB of storage ensures plenty of room for files, photos, and apps. The 6000mAh battery gives long-lasting power, with fast 80W wired and 40W wireless charging to keep you moving.

The triple 50MP Zeiss-powered rear camera system delivers wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto flexibility for crisp, detailed photos in any scenario. Dual 20MP front cameras on the main and cover displays keep selfies and video calls looking sharp. With an ultra-thin hinge, strong build quality, advanced eye protection, stereo speakers, and a useful shortcut button, the Vivo X Fold 5 stands out as a premium, stylish, and futuristic foldable for users who want top features and complete flexibility.

 

Vivo X Fold 5g: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • Removable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Wireless Charging

    40W wireless charging

  • Quick Charging

    80W fast wired charging

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Front Camera

    20 MP

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Contrast Detection autofocus, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED Flash

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Weight

    217 grams

  • Colours

    White, Green, Titanium White

  • Build Material

    Ultra-thin hinge design, iPhone-style shortcut button

  • Height

    162 mm

  • Width

    74.4 mm

  • Thickness

    9.2 mm

  • Pixel Density

    360 ppi

  • Brightness

    4500 nits

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Resolution

    16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Screen Size

    8.03 / 6.53-inch

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    89.45 %

  • Custom UI

    Origin OS

  • Launch Date

    July 14, 2025

  • Brand

    vivo

  • Model

    X Fold 5G

  • Operating System

    Android 14

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi Fi 7

  • SIM 2

    4

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5

  • Graphics

    Adreno 730

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

  • RAM

    16 GB

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    In-display

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

  • Internal Memory

    512 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No

Vivo set to unveil X200 Ultra and X200s on April 21 alongside new tablets and smartwatch - All details
08 Apr 2025

Vivo X200 Ultra design tipped in a new hands-on video: Know what it looks like
08 Apr 2025

Vivo X200s official colour variants and design tipped online: Here’s what to expect
02 Apr 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025
