Vivo X Fold 5 Summary

The Vivo X Fold 5 is Vivo’s most advanced foldable, now available in India following its launch on 14 July 2025. This next-gen foldable features a massive 8.03 inch 2K+ AMOLED main display with an ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and vibrant, sharp visuals, making it perfect for work, videos, or creative tasks. The 6.53 inch cover display is equally impressive, offering a seamless experience on the go with full 120Hz support and excellent brightness for outdoor clarity.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 16GB RAM, the Vivo X Fold 5 handles multitasking, gaming, and demanding apps with ease, while 512GB of storage ensures plenty of room for files, photos, and apps. The 6000mAh battery gives long-lasting power, with fast 80W wired and 40W wireless charging to keep you moving.

The triple 50MP Zeiss-powered rear camera system delivers wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto flexibility for crisp, detailed photos in any scenario. Dual 20MP front cameras on the main and cover displays keep selfies and video calls looking sharp. With an ultra-thin hinge, strong build quality, advanced eye protection, stereo speakers, and a useful shortcut button, the Vivo X Fold 5 stands out as a premium, stylish, and futuristic foldable for users who want top features and complete flexibility.