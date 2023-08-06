Yuho O1 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Yuho O1 Yuho O1 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Yuho O1 from HT Tech. Buy Yuho O1 now with free delivery.