 Yuho O1 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Yuho O1

Yuho O1 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Yuho O1 from HT Tech. Buy Yuho O1 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹6,499
16 GB
5 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
8 MP
5 MP
2000 mAh
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
2 GB
Yuho O1 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 2000 mAh
  • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
Battery
  • Yes
  • No
  • Li-ion
  • 2000 mAh
Camera
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection
  • Yes, Screen flash
Design
  • 66.2 mm
  • 8.6 mm
  • Onyx Black , Silky White
  • 139 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 18:9
  • Yes
  • 70.11 %
  • 215 ppi
  • TFT
  • 480 x 960 pixels
General
  • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • O1
  • July 17, 2018 (Official)
  • Yuho
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes, v4.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 2 GB
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
  • Mali-T820 MP1
  • Spreadtrum SC9850
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 16 GB
Yuho O1 FAQs

What is the price of the Yuho O1 in India?

Yuho O1 price in India at 6,488 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9850; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Yuho O1?

How many colors are available in Yuho O1?

What is the Yuho O1 Battery Capacity?

Is Yuho O1 Waterproof?

View More

    Yuho O1