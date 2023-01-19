Yuho Y1 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Yuho Y1 Yuho Y1 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2150 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Yuho Y1 from HT Tech. Buy Yuho Y1 now with free delivery.