 Yuho Y2 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Yuho Phones Yuho Y2 Pro

    Yuho Y2 Pro

    Yuho Y2 Pro is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 7,599 in India with 8 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2750 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Yuho Y2 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Yuho Y2 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32744/heroimage/128353-v1-yuho-y2-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32744/images/Design/128353-v1-yuho-y2-pro-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32744/images/Design/128353-v1-yuho-y2-pro-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32744/images/Design/128353-v1-yuho-y2-pro-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,599
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP + 8 MP
    8 MP
    2750 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹7,599
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    8 MP + 8 MP
    2750 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Yuho Y2 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2750 mAh
    • 8 MP + 8 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 2750 mAh
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation
    Design
    • 76.8 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    • 153.1 mm
    • Charcoal Black, Champagne Gold
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 70.76 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 267 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    General
    • Y2 Pro
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • June 6, 2018 (Official)
    • Yuho
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP + 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Yes
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Yuho Y2 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Yuho Y2 Pro in India?

    Yuho Y2 Pro price in India at 5,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP + 8 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2750 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Yuho Y2 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Yuho Y2 Pro?

    What is the Yuho Y2 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Yuho Y2 Pro Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Yuho Y2 Pro