Acer Aspire 5 A514 56m (nx.kh6si.001) Laptop (core I5 13th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Aspire 5 A514-56M (NX.KH6SI.001) Laptop (Core I5 13th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)
(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM LPDDR5,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Acer Aspire 5 A514 56M NX KH6SI 001 Laptop in India is Rs. 58,999. It comes in the following colors: Steel Gray. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Acer Aspire 5 A514 56M NX KH6SI 001 Laptop in India is Rs. 58,999. It comes in the following colors: Steel Gray.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.