Acer Spin 3 Sp313 51n (nx.a9vsi.005) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Spin 3 SP313 51N NX A9VSI 005 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 99,999 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Spin 3 SP313 51N NX A9VSI 005 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Spin 3 SP313 51N NX A9VSI 005 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 December 2023
Key Specs
₹99,999
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
2560 x 1600 Pixels
1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)
See full specifications
₹95,211 32% OFF
Acer Spin 3 SP313 51N NX A9VSI 005 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Spin 3 SP313 51N NX A9VSI 005 Laptop in India is Rs. 99,999.  At Amazon, the Acer Spin 3 SP313 51N NX A9VSI 005 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 95,211.

32% off

Acer Spin 5 2 in 1 Professional Laptop

Acer Spin 5 (2 in 1) Professional Laptop with Active Stylus Pen (12th Gen Intel Core i7/16GB RAM/1 TB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office/Fingerprint Reader) SP514-51N with 35.6 cm (14 inches), 1.3 KG
₹139,999 ₹95,211
Out of Stock

Acer Spin 3 Sp313 51n Nx A9vsi 005 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W AC Adapter W
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • LED
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
  • Yes
  • 4K WQXGA Display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) Technology 100% sRGB high-brightness LED-backlit TFT LCD
  • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
  • 227 ppi
General Information
  • 15.9 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • 64-bit
  • Silver
  • Acer
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • SP313-51N (NX.A9VSI.005)
  • 302 x 222 x 15.9 mm
Memory
  • LPDDR4X
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • 8 GB
Multimedia
  • 720p HD
  • DTS Audio
  • Dual Speakers
  • Yes
  • LED
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Yes
Networking
  • 5.1
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 6
  • Yes
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • 4.2 Ghz
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
  • Intel Evo
Peripherals
  • Full-size FineTip Keyboard with International language support
  • Yes
  • TouchPad, Multi-Touch screen, AES pen solution
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
  • 1
  • 1
Storage
  • 512 GB
Acer Laptops

Acer Spin 3 SP313 51N NX A9VSI 005 Laptop Competitors

Acer Spin 3 SP313 51N NX A9VSI 005 Laptop News

Acer's Nitro V 16

Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen and NVIDIA RTX 40 GPUs; check availability and price

14 Dec 2023
Acer Nitro V

Acer Nitro V, 13th Gen Core i5 gaming laptop, launched in India

21 Sep 2023
Laptops News

Latest Laptops

