 Adcom A40 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Adcom A40

    Adcom A40 is a Android v4.4.2 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 2,998 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1650 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Adcom A40 from HT Tech. Buy Adcom A40 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Adcom A40 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1.3 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 1650 mAh
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 1650 mAh
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • Black, White, Yellow
    • 126.5 mm
    • 63.5 mm
    • 11.5 mm
    Display
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • LCD
    • 56.64 %
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 233 ppi
    General
    • November 19, 2014 (Official)
    • Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    • A40
    • Adcom
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • 256 MB
    • Mali-400 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 512 MB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Adcom A40