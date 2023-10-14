 Apple Macbook Pro M1 Pro Mk183hn/a Ultrabook (apple M1 Pro/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/macos Monterey) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Laptop
Apple MacBook Pro M1 Pro MK183HN A Ultrabook

Apple MacBook Pro M1 Pro MK183HN A Ultrabook is a macOS Monterey laptop, available price is Rs 225,090 in India with Apple M1 Pro Processor , 21 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple MacBook Pro M1 Pro MK183HN A Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Apple MacBook Pro M1 Pro MK183HN A Ultrabook now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹225,090
16.2 Inches (41.15 cm)
Apple M1 Pro
512 GB
macOS Monterey
3456 x 2234 Pixels
2.1 Kg weight
21 Hrs
Apple MacBook Pro M1 Pro MK183HN A Ultrabook Price in India

The starting price for the Apple MacBook Pro M1 Pro MK183HN A Ultrabook in India is Rs. 225,090.  It comes in the following colors: Space Grey.

Apple MacBook Pro M1 Pro MK183HN/A Ultrabook (Apple M1 Pro/16 GB/512 GB SSD/macOS Monterey)

(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM null,16.2 Inches (41.15 cm) Display Size)
Apple Macbook Pro M1 Pro Mk183hn A Ultrabook Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes
  • 21 Hrs
  • Li-Po
  • 140 W
Display Details
  • No
  • Liquid Retina XDR display Native resolution at 254 pixels per inch Up to 1 000 nits sustained (full-screen) brightness 1 600 nits peak brightness 10 00 000:1 contrast ratio
  • 16.2 Inches (41.15 cm)
  • 3456 x 2234 Pixels
  • 120 Hz
  • 254 ppi
General Information
  • macOS Monterey
  • Space Grey
  • Apple
  • 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
  • 2.1 Kg weight
  • M1 Pro MK183HN/A
  • 16.8 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • 16 GB
  • 32 GB
  • 1
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Built-in Speakers
  • 1080
  • Yes
  • Studio quality three-mic array with high signal-to-noise ratio and directional beamforming
  • High-fidelity six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers, Wide stereo sound, Support for spatial audio when playing music or video with Dolby Atmos on built-in speakers
Networking
  • 6
  • Yes
  • 5.0
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 2.3 Ghz
  • Apple M1
  • Apple M1 Pro
  • Apple M1 Pro chip
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Magic Keyboard
Ports
  • Yes
  • 3
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
    Apple Macbook Pro M1 Pro Mk183hn A Ultrabook