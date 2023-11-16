 Apple Macbook Pro Mxk32hn/a Ultrabook (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/macos Catalina) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Laptop
Apple MacBook Pro MXK32HN A Ultrabook

Apple MacBook Pro MXK32HN A Ultrabook is a macOS Catalina laptop, available price is Rs 106,490 in India with Intel Core i5-8257U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple MacBook Pro MXK32HN A Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Apple MacBook Pro MXK32HN A Ultrabook now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹106,490
13 Inches (33.02 cm)
Intel Core i5-8257U (8th Gen)
256 GB
macOS Catalina
2560 x 1600 Pixels
1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)
Apple MacBook Pro MXK32HN A Ultrabook Price in India

The starting price for the Apple MacBook Pro MXK32HN A Ultrabook in India is Rs. 106,490.  It comes in the following colors: Space Grey.

Apple MacBook Pro MXK32HN/A Ultrabook (Core I5 8th Gen/8 GB/256 GB SSD/macOS Catalina)

(256 GB SSD,8 GB RAM LPDDR3,13 Inches (33.02 cm) Display Size)
Apple Macbook Pro Mxk32hn A Ultrabook Full Specifications

Battery
  • 58.2 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Po
Display Details
  • No
  • LED
  • 13 Inches (33.02 cm)
  • Full HD+ LED Backlit IPS Retina Display (227 PPI 500 nits Brightness Wide Color (P3) True Tone Technology)
  • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
  • 232 ppi
General Information
  • Apple
  • 1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • MXK32HN/A
  • 304 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
  • 15.6 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • macOS Catalina
  • Space Grey
Memory
  • 8 GB
  • 16 GB
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • LPDDR3
  • 1
  • 2133 Mhz
Multimedia
  • Three-mic Array with Directional Beamforming
  • Wide Stereo Sound, Support for Dolby Atmos Playback
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • No
  • Built-in Speakers
  • 720p HD
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 5.0
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel Core i5-8257U (8th Gen)
  • 1.4 Ghz
  • Intel Iris Plus 645
Peripherals
  • Touchbar
  • Magic Keyboard (Touch Bar, Touch ID Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor)
  • Yes
  • Force Touch Trackpad (for Precise Cursor Control and Pressure Sensing Capabilities, Enables Force Clicks, Accelerators, Pressure Sensitive Drawing, and Multi Touch Gestures)
  • No
Ports
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
    Apple Macbook Pro Mxk32hn A Ultrabook