Apple Macbook Pro Mv972hn/a Ultrabook (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/macos Mojave) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Laptop

Apple MacBook Pro MV972HN A Ultrabook Apple MacBook Pro MV972HN A Ultrabook is a macOS Mojave laptop, available price is Rs 162,490 in India with Intel Core i5-8279U (8th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple MacBook Pro MV972HN A Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Apple MacBook Pro MV972HN A Ultrabook now with free delivery.