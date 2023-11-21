 Asus E402ya Ga067t Laptop (amd Quad Core E2/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(09 June, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus E402YA GA067T Laptop

Asus E402YA GA067T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 29,500 in India with AMD Quad Core E2-7015 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus E402YA GA067T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus E402YA GA067T Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

Hdd Capacity

1 TB

Processor

AMD Quad Core E2-7015

Asus E402YA GA067T Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus E402YA GA067T Laptop in India is Rs. 29,500.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Asus Laptops

Asus E402ya Ga067t Laptop Full Specifications

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Pixel Density

    112 ppi

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

  • Display Features

    HD LED Backlit Display

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    339 x 235 x 22 mm

  • Model

    E402YA-GA067T

  • Colour

    Black

  • Thickness

    22 Millimeter thickness

  • Weight

    1.65 Kg weight

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Brand

    Asus

  • RAM type

    DDR3

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Memory Layout

    1x4 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Speakers

    Built-in Dual Speakers

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphone

  • Sound Technologies

    Sonic Master Audio

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Wi-Fi Version

    4

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Processor

    AMD Quad Core E2-7015

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Radeon R2

  • Clockspeed

    1.5 Ghz

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • USB 2.0 slots

    2

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA
