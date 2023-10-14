Asus Expertbook P1440fa Fq2351r Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ExpertBook P1440FA FQ2351R Laptop Asus ExpertBook P1440FA FQ2351R Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 57,490 in India with Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ExpertBook P1440FA FQ2351R Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ExpertBook P1440FA FQ2351R Laptop now with free delivery.