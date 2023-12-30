8 best year end deals: Start 2024 on a perfect musical note with these amazing boAt earbuds

8 best year end deals: 2023 is about to end and various e-commerce platforms are offering mouth-watering discounts on electronic products including smartphones, smartwatches, earbuds and more. If you were planning to buy some cool earbuds to start your new year on a perfect musical note, then this is your chance. Amazon is offering great discounts on boAt earbuds. We have made a list of 8 earbuds including models like boAt Airdopes Atom 81, boAt Nirvana Ion TWS Earbuds and more. Products included in this article 75% OFF boAt Airdopes Atom 81 TWS Earbuds with Upto 50H Playtime, Quad Mics ENx™ Tech, 13MM Drivers,Super Low Latency(50ms), ASAP™ Charge, BT v5.3(Opal Black) (23,300) 77% OFF boAt Nirvana Ion TWS Earbuds with 120 HRS Playback(24hrs/Charge), Crystal Bionic Sound with Dual EQ Modes, Quad Mics ENx™ Technology, Low Latency(60ms), in Ear Detection(Charcoal Black) (4,027) 57% OFF boAt Immortal 121 TWS Earbuds with Beast™ Mode(40ms Low Latency) for Gaming, 40H Playtime, Blazing LEDs, Quad Mics ENx Signature Sound, ASAP™ Charge(10 Mins= 180 Mins)(Black Sabre) (6,233) 56% OFF boAt Airdopes 121v2 in-Ear True Wireless Earbuds with Upto 14 Hours Playback, 8MM Drivers, Battery Indicators, Lightweight Earbuds & Multifunction Controls (Active Black, with Mic) (208,625) 66% OFF boAt Airdopes 170 TWS Earbuds with 50H Playtime, Quad Mics ENx™ Tech, Low Latency Mode, 13mm Drivers, ASAP™ Charge, IPX4, IWP™, Touch Controls & BT v5.3(Classic Black) (58,272) 57% OFF boAt Airdopes 190 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Beast Mode(50ms) for Gaming, 40H Playtime, Breathing LEDs, Signature Sound, Quad Mics Enx Tech, ASAP Charge & BT v5.3(Black Sabre) (8,040) 69% OFF boAt Airdopes Max TWS Earbuds with 100 HRS Playtime, Quad Mics with ENx™ Tech, Beast™ Mode(50ms Low Latency), ASAP™ Charge, Bluetooth v5.3 and IWP™(Carbon Black) (3,157) 71% OFF boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds with 42H Playtime,Low Latency Mode for Gaming, ENx Tech, IWP, IPX4 Water Resistance, Smooth Touch Controls(Bold Black) (229,287)

Why buy boAt earbuds?

1- boAt earbuds are affordable. If you don't have a huge budget, you can still buy a good pair of earbuds at a low price.

2. boAt earbuds have fantastic designs. Funky models of boAt earbuds are enough to attract GenZ customers.

3. With boAt earbuds, you can get various high-end features of earbuds at a lower price.

4. Quality is exceptional and what is promised in the price range is delivered.

1-boAt Airdopes Atom 81 TWS Earbuds

The first on the list of 8 best year end deals is boAt Airdopes Atom 81 TWS Earbuds in Opal Black boast an impressive array of features, making them a standout choice for audio enthusiasts. With a remarkable total playtime of up to 50 hours, including 10 hours per earbud, these earbuds ensure a prolonged and uninterrupted listening experience.

Equipped with Quad Mics ENx Tech, the Airdopes Atom 81 excels in delivering clear voice calls by effectively canceling out unwanted background noise. The 13mm audio drivers provide an immersive auditory experience, allowing users to delve into the captivating world of boAt sound quality, spanning a frequency range of 20Hz to 20KHz.

Gaming enthusiasts will appreciate the Super Low Latency with BEAST Mode, offering a lag-free entertainment experience with an impressive 50ms latency. Additionally, the ASAP Charge technology allows for a quick 5-minute charge to provide up to 60 minutes of playtime, ensuring that you stay connected and entertained without long interruptions.

The Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity ensures faster and more reliable connections, while the IWP (Instant Connect) technology simplifies the user experience by powering on the earbuds as soon as the case lid is opened, streamlining the connection process. Elevate your audio experience with the boAt Airdopes Atom 81 for a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and exceptional performance

Playback- 50HRS, including up to 10HRS of playtime per earbud.

Drivers- 13mm audio drivers.

Frequency - 20Hz-20KHz

Super Low Latency- 50ms

ASAP Charge - 60Min of playtime in just 5Min of charging.

Bluetooth Version- Bluetooth v5.3

2-boAt Nirvana Ion TWS Earbuds

The boAt Nirvana Ion TWS Earbuds in Charcoal Black redefine the audio experience with an astounding playback time of 120 hours, featuring an impressive 24 hours of continuous playback per charge. These true wireless earbuds deliver a Crystal Bionic Sound experience, powered by Hifi DSP 5, supporting dual EQ modes: boAt Signature Sound and boAt Balanced Sound.

Ensuring clear sound, Nirvana Ion is equipped with Quad Mics ENx Technology, adept at blocking unwanted noise during calls, guaranteeing the clarity of your voice. The addition of Low Latency with Beast Mode (60ms) elevates the gaming experience by eliminating lag.

These earbuds intelligently pause and resume music playback as you plug them into or pull them out of your ears. The patented pocketable design ensures ergonomic and compact portability, fitting seamlessly into pockets or bags for on-the-go music enthusiasts.

Boasting an IPX4 rating, the Nirvana Ion TWS Earbuds are sweat-resistant, making them an ideal companion for workouts. With the latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology, these earbuds offer a truly wireless lifestyle, delivering flawless and uninterrupted music playback, making it a best year end deal.

Playback- 120 hours including 24 hours of playback per charge

Low Latency- 60ms

IP Rating- Its IPX4 rating

Bluetooth Version- BT 5.2 technology

3-boAt Immortal 121 TWS Earbuds

Next on the list of 8 best year end deals is boAt Immortal 121 TWS Earbuds in Black Sabre, designed to enhance your gaming experience with the exclusive BEAST Mode, delivering an incredibly low latency of 40ms. Immerse yourself in extended gaming sessions as these earbuds provide a generous total playtime of 40 hours, with each charge offering 10 hours of uninterrupted gameplay.

Not just about performance, the Immortal 121 adds a touch of flair to your gaming ambiance with its dazzling RGB LEDs, allowing you to set the vibes according to your preference. The boAt Signature Sound takes center stage, providing an enthralling audio experience that accompanies you through every level of your gaming missions.

Communication is crystal clear with the ENx technology-enabled Quad Mics, ensuring superior call quality and making sure you're heard distinctly in every conversation. The ASAP Charge technology is a game-changer, granting the earbuds an impressive 180 minutes of playtime with just a quick 10-minute charge.

Equipped with Bluetooth version 5.3, the Immortal 121 ensures seamless connectivity, keeping you in sync with your gaming world. Elevate your gaming setup with the perfect blend of performance, aesthetics, and innovation found in the boAt Immortal 121 TWS Earbuds.

Low Latency- 40ms.

Playback- 40 hours including 10 hours of playtime per charge.

Blazing- RGB LEDs

ASAP Charge- 180 minutes of playtime in just 10 minutes.

Connectivity- Bluetooth version 5.3

4-boAt Airdopes 121v2 in-Ear True Wireless Earbuds

The boAt Airdopes 121v2 In-Ear True Wireless Earbuds in Active Black, a perfect blend of functionality and style. These earbuds redefine convenience with a playback of up to 3.5 hours per charge and an additional 10.5 hours of playtime with the compact and sleek charging case, ensuring non-stop music for your on-the-go lifestyle.

Crafted with a lightweight dual-tone design, each earbud weighs a mere 4g, providing a comfortable and immersive music experience. The powerful 8mm drivers deliver a rich auditory experience across the frequency spectrum of 20Hz to 20KHz, letting you groove all day long.

The battery LED indicator on the carry cum charge case keeps you informed about the remaining power, ensuring you're never caught without your favorite tunes. The Airdopes 121v2 boasts easy-access multifunction button controls, including stereo calling features, offering a seamless user experience.

You can experience true wireless freedom with Bluetooth v5.0, ensuring real-time audio delivery. Access your voice assistant with a single press of the Multifunction Button, adding a layer of convenience to your daily activities. Backed by a 1-year warranty from the date of purchase, It can be the best year-end deal.

Playback- 3.5H with each charge and an additional 10.5H playtime with the included charging case

Lightweight- around 4g per earbud

Frequency - 20Hz-20KHz

Drivers- 8mm drivers

Battery Indicator- battery LED indicator

Bluetooth- Bluetooth v5.0.

Voice Assistant-instant voice assistant

5-boAt Airdopes 170 TWS Earbuds

The fifth on the list of 8 best year end deals is boAt Airdopes 170 TWS Earbuds. It boasts an impressive array of features designed to elevate your audio experience. With a substantial 50 hours of total playtime, including 9 hours per earbud, these earbuds ensure extended usage without constant recharging. The incorporation of ENx™ technology enhances voice calls by eliminating background noise, delivering crystal-clear communication wherever you are.

For gaming and entertainment enthusiasts, the Airdopes 170 offer a lag-free experience with BEAST Mode, ensuring smooth sessions and heightened enjoyment. The 13mm audio drivers contribute to the immersive auditory experience that defines the boAt brand.

ASAP Charge technology allows for quick top-ups, providing up to 180 minutes of playtime in just 10 minutes of charging. The Bluetooth v5.3 wireless technology guarantees a seamless and reliable connection for uninterrupted listening pleasure. Additionally, the IWP™ (Instant Wake N' Pair) technology simplifies usage, automatically powering on the earbuds as soon as the case lid is opened, ensuring a hassle-free and instant connection. Overall, the boAt Airdopes 170 TWS Earbuds combine advanced features for extended playtime, superior call quality, low latency, and convenience in a sleek Classic Black design.

Playback- 50HRS, including up to 9HRS of playtime per earbud.

Drivers- 13mm audio drivers.

ASAP Charge- 180 minutes of playtime in just 10 minutes of charging.

Bluetooth- Bluetooth v5.3

6-boAt Airdopes 190

The boAt Airdopes 190 True Wireless Earbuds in Black Sabre bring a rich set of features to enhance your audio experience. With a focus on gaming, the BEAST Mode ensures an incredibly low 50ms latency, providing a seamless and lag-free gaming and entertainment experience, guaranteeing your sessions remain consistently smooth.

These earbuds offer an impressive total playtime of up to 40 hours, with each earbud providing up to 10 hours of playtime individually. The powerful 10mm audio drivers deliver an immersive auditory experience, capturing the essence of boAt's signature sound quality.

For communication, the Airdopes 190 employ Quad Mics with ENx Tech, canceling out unwanted background noises during voice calls for clear and uninterrupted conversations. The ASAP Charge feature allows for a quick 10-minute charge to provide up to 180 minutes of playtime, ensuring you're always ready to go.

The IWP tech simplifies usage by instantly powering on the earbuds as soon as the case lid is opened when the earbuds are inside. Bluetooth v5.3 wireless technology ensures a reliable and seamless connection, contributing to an overall enhanced and convenient listening experience. It comes with breathing LEDs adding a touch of style and makes it a best year-end deal.

Playback- 40HRS, including up to 10HRS of playtime per earbud.

Drivers- 10mm audio drivers.

ASAP Charge- up to 180 minutes of playtime in just 10 minutes of charging.

Bluetooth- Bluetooth v5.3

7-boAt Airdopes Max TWS Earbuds

The boAt Airdopes Max TWS Earbuds in Carbon Black offer an astounding 100 hours of playtime, these earbuds become your ideal companion on long journeys, allowing you to immerse yourself in thumping beats and catch up on your favorite OTT content without worrying about battery life.

For gamers, the BEAST Mode with a low latency of 50ms synchronizes combat movements with high-octane audio, providing a realistic feel that places you right in the heart of the action. The dual 13mm drivers contribute to the balanced boAt Signature Sound, delivering a superior auditory experience.

Quad Mics enhanced with ENx Tech ensures crystal-clear calls in any environment by canceling out ambient noise, allowing you to attend important calls seamlessly whether you're on the road or working from home. The ASAP Charging feature boosts your audio experience, providing 60 minutes of playtime with just 5 minutes of charging.

Designed for versatility, these earbuds boast IPX5 sweat and splash resistance, making them suitable for the gym, poolside parties, or light rain. The Rapid Pairing feature, facilitated by IWP tech, enables instant device pairing, adding convenience to your overall experience. Elevate your audio journey with the boAt Airdopes Max for maximum playtime, immersive sound, and seamless connectivity.

Playtime: 100 hrs Playtime

Drivers: dual 13 mm drivers

Quad Mics with ENx Tech: ENx tech for the ultimate ambient noise cancellation.

ASAP Charging: Just 5 minutes of charging up gives you about 60 minutes of playtime.

Splash Resistance: IPX5 sweat and splash resistance

8-boAt Airdopes 141

The last on this list of 8 best year end deals is the boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds in Bold Black. These earbuds redefine the audio experience with an impressive 42-hour playback time, including 6 hours of nonstop use for the earbuds. You can elevate your gaming sessions with the BEAST mode, ensuring real-time audio and low latency for an immersive gaming experience.

Each earbud is equipped with a built-in mic and ENx Environmental Noise Cancellation technology. Immerse yourself in the renowned boAt Signature Sound for a captivating auditory journey.

You can now experience convenience with the ASAP Charge feature, providing 75 minutes of playtime with just a 5-minute charge. The Type C interface in the carry case adds to the efficiency. Instantly connect to your morning playlists through the Insta Wake N' Pair technology, activating the earbuds as soon as you open the case cover.

With these earbuds, you can worry less about water and sweat, thanks to the IPX4 rating, ensuring the earbuds' resilience. The boAt Airdopes 141 blend cutting-edge technology, extended playtime, and seamless connectivity.