 Asus Rog Strix G15 G513ih Hn081t Laptop Price in India(06 August, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Home Laptop Finder Asus Laptop Asus ROG Strix G15 G513IH HN081T Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513IH HN081T Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513IH HN081T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 78,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 4800H Processor and 8 GB DDR4 RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix G15 G513IH HN081T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix G15 G513IH HN081T Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
AsusROGStrixG15G513IH-HN081TLaptop_Capacity_8GB
AsusROGStrixG15G513IH-HN081TLaptop_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P147506/heroimage/asus-g513ih-hn081t-147506-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusROGStrixG15G513IH-HN081TLaptop_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P147506/heroimage/asus-g513ih-hn081t-147506-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusROGStrixG15G513IH-HN081TLaptop_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P147506/heroimage/asus-g513ih-hn081t-147506-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusROGStrixG15G513IH-HN081TLaptop_4
AsusROGStrixG15G513IH-HN081TLaptop_Capacity_8GB
AsusROGStrixG15G513IH-HN081TLaptop_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)"
AsusROGStrixG15G513IH-HN081TLaptop_2"
AsusROGStrixG15G513IH-HN081TLaptop_3"
AsusROGStrixG15G513IH-HN081TLaptop_4"
Key Specs
₹78,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 4800H
512 GB
8 GB DDR4 RAM
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.10 Kg weight
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹78,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 4800H
512 GB
8 GB DDR4
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon SALE
₹ 80,990 M.R.P. ₹129,990
Buy Now

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513IH-HN081T Laptop Price in India

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513IH-HN081T Laptop price in India starts at Rs.78,990. The lowest price of Asus ROG Strix G15 G513IH-HN081T Laptop is Rs.80,990 on amazon.in which is available in Electro Punk colour.

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513IH-HN081T Laptop price in India starts at Rs.78,990. The lowest price of Asus ROG Strix G15 G513IH-HN081T Laptop is Rs.80,990 on amazon.in which is available in Electro Punk colour.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Asus Rog Strix G15 G513ih Hn081t Laptop Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 4 Cell
  • 150 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • No
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 144 Hz
  • 141 ppi
  • Full HD (IPS anti-glare Brightness: 250 nits Color Gamut: 45% NTSC SRGB 62.5% Adobe 47.34%)
  • LED
General Information
  • Electro Punk
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 354 x 259 x 20.6  mm
  • 2.10 Kg weight
  • Asus
  • 64-bit
  • 20.6 Millimeter thickness
  • G513IH-HN081T
Memory
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • 8 GB
  • 1
  • DDR4
  • 32 GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Built-in Array Microphone
  • Built-in Dual Speakers
  • 2 x 1.5W speaker, AI Noise-Canceling Technology, Dolby Atmos
Networking
  • Yes
  • 5.1
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 4800H
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
  • 2.9 Ghz
  • 4 GB
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Chiclet Keyboard 4-Zone RGB
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 512 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Latest Videos

View all
Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.
iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features
11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reels
Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels
10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tips
Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools
10 Jul 2023
Features of Threads
5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram
17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
From affordable to flagship, check out all the iPhones for every budget.
iPhones for Every Budget Lowest to Highest in 2023
01 Jul 2023
Realme Narzo 60
Realme Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro 5G - Features, Price and more
14 Jul 2023
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000.
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under 20,000
01 Jul 2023

Laptops By Brand

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Asus Rog Strix G15 G513ih Hn081t Laptop