Asus Rog Strix G15 G513qe Hn108t Laptop Price in India(04 July, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

 Asus Rog Strix G15 G513qe Hn108t Laptop Price in India(04 July, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QE HN108T Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QE HN108T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 101,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 5800H Processor and 16 GB DDR4 RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QE HN108T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QE HN108T Laptop now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹101,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 5800H
1 TB
16 GB DDR4 RAM
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.1 Kg weight
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QE-HN108T Laptop Price in India

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QE-HN108T Laptop price in India starts at Rs.101,990. The lowest price of Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QE-HN108T Laptop is Rs.99,999 on amazon.in which is available in Eclipse Grey colour.

Asus Rog Strix G15 G513qe Hn108t Laptop Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 200 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • Full HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare IPS Adaptive-Sync Display (250 nits Brightness 1:1000 Contrast 45% NTSC Color Gamut 62.5% SRGB 16:9 Aspect Ratio)
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 144 Hz
  • 141 ppi
  • No
  • LED
General Information
  • 354 x 259 x 26  mm
  • Asus
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • G513QE-HN108T
  • Eclipse Grey
  • 26 Millimeter thickness
  • 64-bit
  • 2.1 Kg weight
Memory
  • 2x8 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 32 GB
  • 2
  • 16 GB
Multimedia
  • Built-in Dual Speakers
  • Yes
  • Built-In Array Microphone (AI Noise Cancelling)
Networking
  • 5.1
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 5800H
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
  • 4 GB
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • No
  • Gaming Keyboard
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 1 TB
