WhatsApp launches Passkeys for iPhone users- Here’s how it works and all details

In a recent announcement on April 24, WhatsApp revealed the launch of a brand new feature tailored for iPhone users. The feature, dubbed "passkeys," aims to simplify and enhance the login process on the popular messaging platform.

Enhanced Security and User Verification

According to theannouncement made on WhatsApp's official platform, passkeys are now being rolled out on iOS devices. This new feature offers users a more streamlined and secure method to log back into their accounts, utilising familiar authentication methods such as Face ID, Touch ID, or passcodes.

One of the key advantages highlighted by WhatsApp is the enhanced security and user verification provided by passkeys. By leveraging iPhone's biometric capabilities, users can enjoy a more robust authentication process, ensuring that only authorised individuals gain access to their accounts.

B0CHX1W1XY-1

Seamless Authentication Anywhere, Anytime

Moreover, passkeys offer added convenience, especially for users on the move or in areas with poor network coverage. Unlike traditional login methods that rely on SMS verification codes, passkeys eliminate the need for network connectivity, allowing users to bypass this step altogether.

Despite the promising benefits, it's worth noting that passkeys may not be available to all iPhone users immediately. However, for those eager to try out this new feature, enabling it is a straightforward process. By navigating to the Settings menu within the WhatsApp application and accessing the Account section, users can enable passkeys if the option is available.

Also read: WhatsApp is one step closer to replacing regular phone calls with this new feature

Alice Newton-Rex, WhatsApp's head of product, expressed enthusiasm about the launch of passkeys, emphasising its contribution to enhancing both security and user experience. "Passkey verification will make logging back into WhatsApp easier and more secure. We're excited to launch this on WhatsApp and give users an added layer of security," Newton-Rex stated in a recent statement, Endagate reported.

Also read: Former Google HR reveals 3 things techies need to stop doing to get better jobs

With its focus on security, convenience, and user experience, WhatsApp's introduction of passkeys underscores the company's commitment to continually improving its platform for its vast user base.