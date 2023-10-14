Asus Rog Strix G15 G513qm Hq403ts Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 9/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QM HQ403TS Laptop Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QM HQ403TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 135,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9-5900HX Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QM HQ403TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QM HQ403TS Laptop now with free delivery.