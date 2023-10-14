Asus Rog Strix G17 G712lu Ev013t Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G17 G712LU EV013T Laptop Asus ROG Strix G17 G712LU EV013T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 99,990 in India with Intel Core i7-10750H (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix G17 G712LU EV013T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix G17 G712LU EV013T Laptop now with free delivery.